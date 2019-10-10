Global Blu-Ray Players Industry
Blu-Ray Players market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14. 9%. High Fidelity Pure Audio, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, High Fidelity Pure Audio will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$73.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$61.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, High Fidelity Pure Audio will reach a market size of US$50.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$458.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Audio Partnership - Cambridge Audio; Koninklijke Philips NV; LG Electronics, Inc.; Magnavox; Panasonic Corporation of North America; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sony Corporation; Toshiba Corporation
IV. COMPETITION
AUDIO PARTNERSHIP PLC - CAMBRIDGE AUDIO
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
LG ELECTRONICS, INC.
MAGNAVOX
PANASONIC CORPORATION OF NORTH AMERICA
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SONY CORPORATION
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
