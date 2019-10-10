Global Antimicrobial Plastics Industry
Antimicrobial Plastics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 4%. Commodity Plastics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antimicrobial Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818075/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.4 Billion by the year 2025, Commodity Plastics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$650.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$566.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commodity Plastics will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Addmaster (UK) Limited; Agion; American Polyfilm, Inc.; Americhem, Inc.; BASF Corporation; Biocote Limited; Clariant International Ltd.; E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Gelest, Inc.; Highland Plastics, Inc.; King Plastic Corporation; Lonza Group Ltd.; Microban International Ltd. (US); Milliken Chemical; Parx Plastics N.V.; Plastics Color Corporation; Polychem Alloy, Inc.; PolyOne Corporation; Porex Corporation; RTP Company; Teknor Apex Company; Valtris Specialty Chemicals
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818075/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Antimicrobial Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Antimicrobial Plastics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Antimicrobial Plastics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Commodity Plastics (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Commodity Plastics (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Commodity Plastics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Engineering Plastics (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Engineering Plastics (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Engineering Plastics (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: High Performance Plastics (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: High Performance Plastics (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: High Performance Plastics (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Packaging (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Packaging (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Consumer Goods (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Consumer Goods (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Consumer Goods (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Medical and Healthcare (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Medical and Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Medical and Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Building & Construction (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Building & Construction (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Table 31: United States Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Antimicrobial Plastics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Antimicrobial Plastics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Antimicrobial Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 47: Japanese Antimicrobial Plastics Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Antimicrobial Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 61: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 65: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Antimicrobial Plastics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Antimicrobial Plastics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Antimicrobial Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Antimicrobial Plastics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Antimicrobial Plastics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Antimicrobial Plastics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Antimicrobial Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Antimicrobial Plastics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antimicrobial
Plastics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Antimicrobial Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Antimicrobial Plastics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 146: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Antimicrobial Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Antimicrobial Plastics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Antimicrobial Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 185: Iranian Antimicrobial Plastics Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Antimicrobial Plastics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Antimicrobial Plastics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Antimicrobial Plastics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Antimicrobial Plastics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADDMASTER (UK) LIMITED
AGION
AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC.
AMERICHEM, INC.
BASF CORPORATION
BIOCOTE LIMITED
CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL LTD.
E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
GELEST
HIGHLAND PLASTICS, INC.
KING PLASTIC
LONZA GROUP LTD.
MICROBAN INTERNATIONAL LTD.
MILLIKEN CHEMICAL
PARX PLASTICS N.V.
PLASTICS COLOR CORPORATION
POLYCHEM ALLOY, INC.
POLYONE CORPORATION
POREX CORPORATION
RTP COMPANY
TEKNOR APEX COMPANY
VALTRIS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818075/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.