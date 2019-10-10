Global Antimicrobial Plastics Industry

Antimicrobial Plastics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 4%. Commodity Plastics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.4 Billion by the year 2025, Commodity Plastics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$650.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$566.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commodity Plastics will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Addmaster (UK) Limited; Agion; American Polyfilm, Inc.; Americhem, Inc.; BASF Corporation; Biocote Limited; Clariant International Ltd.; E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Gelest, Inc.; Highland Plastics, Inc.; King Plastic Corporation; Lonza Group Ltd.; Microban International Ltd. (US); Milliken Chemical; Parx Plastics N.V.; Plastics Color Corporation; Polychem Alloy, Inc.; PolyOne Corporation; Porex Corporation; RTP Company; Teknor Apex Company; Valtris Specialty Chemicals





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Antimicrobial Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Antimicrobial Plastics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Antimicrobial Plastics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Commodity Plastics (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Commodity Plastics (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Commodity Plastics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Engineering Plastics (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Engineering Plastics (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Engineering Plastics (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: High Performance Plastics (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: High Performance Plastics (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: High Performance Plastics (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Packaging (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Packaging (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Consumer Goods (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Consumer Goods (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Consumer Goods (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Medical and Healthcare (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Medical and Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Medical and Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Building & Construction (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Building & Construction (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Table 31: United States Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Antimicrobial Plastics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Antimicrobial Plastics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Antimicrobial Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 47: Japanese Antimicrobial Plastics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Antimicrobial Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 61: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 65: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Antimicrobial Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Antimicrobial Plastics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Antimicrobial Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Antimicrobial Plastics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Antimicrobial Plastics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Antimicrobial Plastics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Antimicrobial Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Antimicrobial Plastics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antimicrobial

Plastics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Antimicrobial Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Antimicrobial Plastics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 146: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Latin American Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Antimicrobial Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 171: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 173: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 179: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Antimicrobial Plastics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Antimicrobial Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 185: Iranian Antimicrobial Plastics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Antimicrobial Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 191: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Antimicrobial Plastics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Antimicrobial Plastics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 210: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Antimicrobial Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Antimicrobial Plastics Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Antimicrobial Plastics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Antimicrobial Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ADDMASTER (UK) LIMITED

AGION

AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC.

AMERICHEM, INC.

BASF CORPORATION

BIOCOTE LIMITED

CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL LTD.

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

GELEST

HIGHLAND PLASTICS, INC.

KING PLASTIC

LONZA GROUP LTD.

MICROBAN INTERNATIONAL LTD.

MILLIKEN CHEMICAL

PARX PLASTICS N.V.

PLASTICS COLOR CORPORATION

POLYCHEM ALLOY, INC.

POLYONE CORPORATION

POREX CORPORATION

RTP COMPANY

TEKNOR APEX COMPANY

VALTRIS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

