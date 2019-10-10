Global RFID Tags Industry
RFID Tags market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9. 6%. Active RFID Tags, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RFID Tags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818076/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.2 Billion by the year 2025, Active RFID Tags will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$151.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$123 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Active RFID Tags will reach a market size of US$276.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$898.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alien Technology; Confidex Ltd.; GAO RFID, Inc.; HID Global Corporation; Honeywell AIDC; Impinj, Inc.; Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd; NXP Semiconductors NV; Omni-ID Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818076/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
RFID Tags Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: RFID Tags Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: RFID Tags Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: RFID Tags Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Active RFID Tags (Working Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Active RFID Tags (Working Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Active RFID Tags (Working Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Passive RFID Tags (Working Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Passive RFID Tags (Working Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Passive RFID Tags (Working Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Low Frequency (Frequency Band) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Low Frequency (Frequency Band) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Low Frequency (Frequency Band) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: High Frequency (Frequency Band) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: High Frequency (Frequency Band) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: High Frequency (Frequency Band) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Ultra High Frequency (Frequency Band) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Ultra High Frequency (Frequency Band) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Ultra High Frequency (Frequency Band) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Microwave Frequency (Frequency Band) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Microwave Frequency (Frequency Band) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Microwave Frequency (Frequency Band) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: Logistic & Transportation (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Logistic & Transportation (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Logistic & Transportation (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 25: Retail & Consumer Goods (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Retail & Consumer Goods (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Retail & Consumer Goods (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Healthcare & Medical (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Healthcare & Medical (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Healthcare & Medical (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US RFID Tags Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States RFID Tags Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Working Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: RFID Tags Market in the United States by Working
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Working Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States RFID Tags Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: RFID Tags Market in the United States by Frequency
Band: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States RFID Tags Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: RFID Tags Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for RFID Tags: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Working Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: RFID Tags Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Working Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by Working
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for RFID Tags: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Frequency Band for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: RFID Tags Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Frequency Band for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by Frequency
Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for RFID Tags
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese RFID Tags Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: RFID Tags Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 58: Canadian RFID Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Working Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian RFID Tags Historic Market Review by Working
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: RFID Tags Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Working Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Canadian RFID Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian RFID Tags Historic Market Review by
Frequency Band in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: RFID Tags Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Frequency Band for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Canadian RFID Tags Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: RFID Tags Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 66: Canadian RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese RFID Tags Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Working Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Working Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese RFID Tags Market by Working Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese RFID Tags Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Frequency Band for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese RFID Tags Market by Frequency Band:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Demand for RFID Tags in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: RFID Tags Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European RFID Tags Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in
%) for 2019 & 2025
Table 76: European RFID Tags Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 77: RFID Tags Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European RFID Tags Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European RFID Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Working Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: RFID Tags Market in Europe in US$ Million by Working
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by Working
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European RFID Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2018-2025
Table 83: RFID Tags Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Frequency Band: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European RFID Tags Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: RFID Tags Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 88: RFID Tags Market in France by Working Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: French RFID Tags Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Working Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: French RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by Working
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: RFID Tags Market in France by Frequency Band:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French RFID Tags Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 93: French RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by Frequency
Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: RFID Tags Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: French RFID Tags Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: French RFID Tags Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian RFID Tags Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Working Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Working Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian RFID Tags Market by Working Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian RFID Tags Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Frequency Band for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian RFID Tags Market by Frequency Band:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for RFID Tags in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: RFID Tags Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 106: RFID Tags Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Working Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Working Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: German RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by Working
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: RFID Tags Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Frequency Band for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: German RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 111: German RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by Frequency
Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: RFID Tags Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: German RFID Tags Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: RFID Tags Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for RFID Tags: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Working Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: RFID Tags Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Working Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Working Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for RFID Tags: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Frequency Band for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: RFID Tags Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Frequency Band for the Period
2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
RFID Tags in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: United Kingdom RFID Tags Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: RFID Tags Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish RFID Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Working Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Spanish RFID Tags Historic Market Review by Working
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: RFID Tags Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Working Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Spanish RFID Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Spanish RFID Tags Historic Market Review by
Frequency Band in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: RFID Tags Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Frequency Band for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Spanish RFID Tags Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: RFID Tags Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 132: Spanish RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian RFID Tags Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Working Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: RFID Tags Market in Russia by Working Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by Working
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian RFID Tags Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: RFID Tags Market in Russia by Frequency Band: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian RFID Tags Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: RFID Tags Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe RFID Tags Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Working Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: RFID Tags Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Working Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Working Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe RFID Tags Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2018-2025
Table 146: RFID Tags Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Frequency Band: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe RFID Tags Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: RFID Tags Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific RFID Tags Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 152: RFID Tags Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: RFID Tags Market in Asia-Pacific by Working Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific RFID Tags Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Working Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Working Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: RFID Tags Market in Asia-Pacific by Frequency Band:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific RFID Tags Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: RFID Tags Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific RFID Tags Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific RFID Tags Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: RFID Tags Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Working Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Working Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Australian RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Working Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: RFID Tags Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Frequency Band for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: RFID Tags Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian RFID Tags Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: RFID Tags Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 172: Indian RFID Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Working Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Indian RFID Tags Historic Market Review by Working
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: RFID Tags Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Working Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Indian RFID Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Indian RFID Tags Historic Market Review by Frequency
Band in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: RFID Tags Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Frequency Band for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Indian RFID Tags Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: RFID Tags Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: Indian RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: RFID Tags Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Working Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Working Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: RFID Tags Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Working Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: RFID Tags Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Frequency Band
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 186: RFID Tags Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: RFID Tags Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: RFID Tags Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for RFID Tags: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Working Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: RFID Tags Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Working Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific RFID Tags Market Share Analysis
by Working Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for RFID Tags: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Frequency
Band for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: RFID Tags Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Frequency Band for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific RFID Tags Market Share Analysis
by Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for RFID Tags in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific RFID Tags Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: RFID Tags Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American RFID Tags Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 200: RFID Tags Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American RFID Tags Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Latin American RFID Tags Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Working Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Working Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American RFID Tags Market by Working Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American RFID Tags Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Frequency Band for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American RFID Tags Market by Frequency Band:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Demand for RFID Tags in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: RFID Tags Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean RFID Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Working Type: 2018-2025
Table 212: RFID Tags Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Working Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Working Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean RFID Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2018-2025
Table 215: RFID Tags Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Frequency Band: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean RFID Tags Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: RFID Tags Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 220: RFID Tags Market in Brazil by Working Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian RFID Tags Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Working Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by Working
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: RFID Tags Market in Brazil by Frequency Band:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian RFID Tags Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: RFID Tags Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian RFID Tags Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian RFID Tags Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 229: RFID Tags Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Working Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Working Type: 2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by Working
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: RFID Tags Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Frequency Band for the Period
2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: RFID Tags Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican RFID Tags Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 237: RFID Tags Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Rest of Latin America RFID Tags Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Working Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: RFID Tags Market in Rest of Latin America by Working
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America RFID Tags Market Share
Breakdown by Working Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America RFID Tags Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: RFID Tags Market in Rest of Latin America by
Frequency Band: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America RFID Tags Market Share
Breakdown by Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America RFID Tags Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: RFID Tags Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 246: RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East RFID Tags Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 248: RFID Tags Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East RFID Tags Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Working Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: The Middle East RFID Tags Historic Market by
Working Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: RFID Tags Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Working Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 253: The Middle East RFID Tags Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: The Middle East RFID Tags Historic Market by
Frequency Band in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 255: RFID Tags Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Frequency Band for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 256: The Middle East RFID Tags Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: RFID Tags Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 258: The Middle East RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 259: Iranian Market for RFID Tags: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Working Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 260: RFID Tags Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Working Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Iranian RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by Working
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Iranian Market for RFID Tags: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Frequency Band for the Period
2018-2025
Table 263: RFID Tags Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Frequency Band for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Iranian RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by Frequency
Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for RFID Tags
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: Iranian RFID Tags Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 267: RFID Tags Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 268: Israeli RFID Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Working Type: 2018-2025
Table 269: RFID Tags Market in Israel in US$ Million by Working
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 270: Israeli RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by Working
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 271: Israeli RFID Tags Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2018-2025
Table 272: RFID Tags Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Frequency Band: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 273: Israeli RFID Tags Market Share Breakdown by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 274: Israeli RFID Tags Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 275: RFID Tags Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 276: Israeli RFID Tags Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 277: Saudi Arabian RFID Tags Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Working Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Working Type: 2009-2017
Table 279: Saudi Arabian RFID Tags Market by Working Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 280: Saudi Arabian RFID Tags Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Frequency Band for the Period 2018-2025
Table 281: RFID Tags Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 282: Saudi Arabian RFID Tags Market by Frequency Band:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818076/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.