Global Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Industry
Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$218. 6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 5%. Cross-disciplinary ELN, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818079/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$454.9 Million by the year 2025, Cross-disciplinary ELN will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cross-disciplinary ELN will reach a market size of US$34 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$37.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3DS BIOVIA; Abbott Informatics; Abbott Informatics; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Arxspan, LLC; Benchling; Bio-ITech BV (elabJournal); ID Business Solutions Ltd. (IDBS); KineMatik Ltd.; Lab-Ally, LLC; LabArchives, LLC.; labfolder GmbH; Labii Inc.; Lablynx, Inc.; LABTrack, LLC; LabVantage Solutions, Inc.; LabWare, Inc.; Mestrelab Research, S.L.; PerkinElmer, Inc.; RURO, Inc.; SciNote LLC.; SEQOME Limited; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Waters Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818079/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Cross-disciplinary ELN (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Cross-disciplinary ELN (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Specific ELN (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Specific ELN (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Web & Cloud-based ELN (Mode of Delivery) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Web & Cloud-based ELN (Mode of Delivery) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: On-premise ELN (Mode of Delivery) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: On-premise ELN (Mode of Delivery) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Biotechnology Companies (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Biotechnology Companies (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: CROs & CMOs (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: CROs & CMOs (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Academic Research Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Academic Research Institutes (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Food & Beverage Companies (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Food & Beverage Companies (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 23: United States Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:
2018 to 2025
Table 24: United States Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mode of
Delivery: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: United States Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: United States Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 28: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 29: Canadian Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018
to 2025
Table 30: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019
and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mode of
Delivery: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Delivery
for 2019 and 2025
Table 33: Canadian Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 34: Canadian Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 35: Japanese Market for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks
(ELNs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks
(ELNs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Japanese Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Analysis by Mode of Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 41: Chinese Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: Chinese Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Mode of Delivery for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Chinese Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
by Mode of Delivery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 45: Chinese Demand for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks
(ELNs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Chinese Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 47: European Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 48: European Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:
2018-2025
Table 50: European Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mode of
Delivery: 2018-2025
Table 52: European Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: European Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 54: European Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market in
France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market in
France by Mode of Delivery: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: French Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
Share Analysis by Mode of Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 60: French Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: German Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
Share Breakdown by Mode of Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Italian Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Mode of Delivery for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Italian Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
by Mode of Delivery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 71: Italian Demand for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks
(ELNs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Italian Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Laboratory
Notebooks (ELNs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Laboratory
Notebooks (ELNs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Mode of Delivery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Analysis by Mode of Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:
2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Rest of Europe Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mode of
Delivery: 2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Rest of Europe Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of Europe Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Mode of Delivery: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Analysis by Mode of Delivery: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018
to 2025
Table 92: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2019 and 2025
Table 93: Rest of World Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mode of
Delivery: 2018 to 2025
Table 94: Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of
Delivery for 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 96: Rest of World Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3DS BIOVIA
ABBOTT INFORMATICS, A SUBSIDIARY OF ABBOTT LABORATORIES
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
ARXSPAN, LLC.
BENCHLING
BIO-ITECH BV (ELABJOURNAL)
ID BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LTD. (IDBS)
KINEMATIK LTD.
LAB-ALLY, LLC.
LABARCHIVES, LLC.
LABFOLDER GMBH
LABII INC.
LABLYNX, INC.
LABTRACK, LLC.
LABVANTAGE SOLUTIONS
LABWARE, INC.
MESTRELAB RESEARCH, S.L.
PERKINELMER INC.
RURO, INC.
SCINOTE LLC.
SEQOME LIMITED
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
WATERS CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818079/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.