Global Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Industry

Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$218. 6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 5%. Cross-disciplinary ELN, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$454.9 Million by the year 2025, Cross-disciplinary ELN will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cross-disciplinary ELN will reach a market size of US$34 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$37.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3DS BIOVIA; Abbott Informatics; Abbott Informatics; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Arxspan, LLC; Benchling; Bio-ITech BV (elabJournal); ID Business Solutions Ltd. (IDBS); KineMatik Ltd.; Lab-Ally, LLC; LabArchives, LLC.; labfolder GmbH; Labii Inc.; Lablynx, Inc.; LABTrack, LLC; LabVantage Solutions, Inc.; LabWare, Inc.; Mestrelab Research, S.L.; PerkinElmer, Inc.; RURO, Inc.; SciNote LLC.; SEQOME Limited; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Waters Corporation





