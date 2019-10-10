Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Industry
Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20%. Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) / COD Removal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20.
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) / COD Removal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$148.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$125.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) / COD Removal will reach a market size of US$127.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aquapoint Inc.; Aquatech International LLC; AqWise - Wise Water Technologies Ltd.; BioShaft Water Technology Inc.; Biowater Technology A/S; CID s.r.l.; Colloide Engineering Systems (Northern Ireland); Encotech, Inc.; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Genesis Water Technologies, Inc.; Headworks International; KEE Group Limited; Ovivo, Inc.; Raschig GmbH; Sapphire Water International Corp.; Veolia Water Technologies; Wock-Oliver Inc.; World Water Works Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
AQUAPOINT INC.
AQUATECH INTERNATIONAL LLC
AQWISE - WISE WATER TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
BIOSHAFT WATER TECHNOLOGY INC.
BIOWATER TECHNOLOGY A/S
CID S.R.L.
COLLOIDE ENGINEERING SYSTEMS
ENCOTECH, INC.
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES
GENESIS WATER TECHNOLOGIES
HEADWORKS INTERNATIONAL
KEE GROUP LIMITED
OVIVO
RASCHIG GMBH
SAPPHIRE WATER INTERNATIONAL CORP.
VEOLIA WATER TECHNOLOGIES
WOCK-OLIVER INC.
WORLD WATER WORKS INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
