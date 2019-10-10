Self-Checkout System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10. 4%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-Checkout System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818081/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$120.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$125.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$164.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$458.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Crane Payment Innovations (CPI); Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; IBM Corporation; NCR Corporation; Olea Kiosks® Inc.; PCMS Group Ltd.; Tesco PLC; Toshiba TEC Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818081/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Self-Checkout System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Self-Checkout System Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Self-Checkout System Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Services (Offering) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Services (Offering) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Standalone (Mounting Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Standalone (Mounting Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Wall-mounted and Countertop (Mounting Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Wall-mounted and Countertop (Mounting Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Entertainment (Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Entertainment (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Healthcare (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Retail (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Retail (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Hospitality (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Hospitality (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Travel (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Travel (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Self-Checkout System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 23: United States Self-Checkout System Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: United States Self-Checkout System Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Self-Checkout System Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: United States Self-Checkout System Market Share

Breakdown by Mounting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: United States Self-Checkout System Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 29: Canadian Self-Checkout System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Self-Checkout System Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Self-Checkout System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Self-Checkout System Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Mounting Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 33: Canadian Self-Checkout System Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Canadian Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 35: Japanese Market for Self-Checkout System: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 36: Japanese Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis

by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Self-Checkout System: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Japanese Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis

by Mounting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Self-Checkout System in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Self-Checkout System Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 41: Chinese Self-Checkout System Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Chinese Self-Checkout System Market by Offering:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Self-Checkout System Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Mounting Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Chinese Self-Checkout System Market by Mounting Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Chinese Demand for Self-Checkout System in US$

Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Chinese Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Self-Checkout System Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 47: European Self-Checkout System Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Self-Checkout System Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Self-Checkout System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown

by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: European Self-Checkout System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Type: 2018-2025

Table 52: European Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown

by Mounting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: European Self-Checkout System Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 54: European Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Self-Checkout System Market in France by Offering:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Self-Checkout System Market in France by Mounting

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 58: French Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis by

Mounting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Self-Checkout System Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 60: French Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Self-Checkout System Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Self-Checkout System Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: German Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown by

Mounting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Self-Checkout System Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Self-Checkout System Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Self-Checkout System Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Italian Self-Checkout System Market by Offering:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Italian Self-Checkout System Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Mounting Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Italian Self-Checkout System Market by Mounting Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: Italian Demand for Self-Checkout System in US$

Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 72: Italian Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Self-Checkout System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Self-Checkout System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Mounting Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis by Mounting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Self-Checkout System in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Self-Checkout System Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Self-Checkout System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Self-Checkout System Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Rest of Europe Self-Checkout System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Type: 2018-2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Self-Checkout System Market Share

Breakdown by Mounting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Rest of Europe Self-Checkout System Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 84: Rest of Europe Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Self-Checkout System Market in Asia-Pacific by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Self-Checkout System Market in Asia-Pacific by

Mounting Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis by Mounting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Self-Checkout System Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Self-Checkout System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Self-Checkout System Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and

2025

Table 93: Rest of World Self-Checkout System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 94: Self-Checkout System Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mounting Type for 2019

and 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Self-Checkout System Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 96: Rest of World Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CRANE PAYMENT INNOVATIONS

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC.

FUJITSU LIMITED

IBM CORPORATION

NCR CORPORATION

OLEA KIOSKS INC.

TESCO PLC

TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818081/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.