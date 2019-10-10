Allied Health Programs® Simplifies the College Search Process

Find the right allied health program online or nearby

Alliedhealthprograms.com is launching a simple & sleek solution for prospective students looking for healthcare programs.

We are excited to launch our new program and look forward to helping educate and connect even more students interested in allied health programs.” — Keller Tiemann

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Health Programs, is pleased to announce their college matching solution that is launching on alliedhealthprograms.com in the coming weeks.Students will benefit from a complete matching technology platform that educates on allied health programs and careers as well as finds the best schools for student’s preferences. The solution saves students and colleges time by leveraging artificial intelligence and automated solutions to educate students on programs, qualify them for admissions, and connect with admissions offices.Allied Health Programsoffers the following:Educational content and statistics on dozens of allied health professionsMatching technology for collecting student preferences and finding colleges that meet themConnecting students with admissions officesThe platform is designed to save both students and admissions offices times filling high demand allied health care programs.Keller Tiemann, Co-Founder & CEO of Allied Health Programs, had this to say:“Since 2013 we have educated over 4 million students on a variety of allied health programs and connected thousands with colleges to pursue their chosen field. Through this experience we have worked hard with students, colleges, and technology vendors to create a simple and effective solution for quickly matching students with allied health schools. We are excited to launch our new program and look forward to helping educate and connect even more students interested in allied health programs.”Allied Health Programseducates students on the many different allied health professions while offering simple technology to learn the student’s preferences and match them with qualified college programs.Allied Health Programsrecently doubled its number of employees and is investing in future growthAllied Health Programsmanages over 50,000 organic monthly pageviews across it’s network of websites and connects hundreds of students with college programs each monthAllied Health Programsis launching its new school matching technology soonAllied Health Programsis helping students save huge amounts of time finding accredited and qualified allied health education and training programs from certificate courses to doctoral programs and everything in between. About Allied Health Programs® : Founded in Austin, TX, alliedhealthprograms.com educates students on allied health professions and programs while connecting them with qualified schools.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.