Delegates from WIPO’s 192 member states closed their 2019 Assemblies meetings with agreement on the Organization’s work program and related budget for the 2020-21 biennium, while WIPO’s intellectual property (IP)-related treaties attracted nearly a dozen new adherents.

Over 1,200 delegates met Sept. 30- Oct. 9, 2019, for negotiations on a wide range of issues related to the WIPO-administered international IP framework, which supports the creation and cross-border flow of innovative and creative works that improve lives everywhere.

Delegates approved the WIPO program and budget for the 2020-21 biennium. During that period, revenue is projected to rise to CHF 882.8 million, a 6.4% increase over the previous biennium, while expenditures are expected to total 768.4 million, leaving a projected surplus of CHF 95.8 million.

“We are implementing significant changes to improve the efficiency of our operations, capitalizing on new technologies to adapt to a rapidly evolving global knowledge economy where intellectual property rights play an increasingly central role,” said WIPO Director General Francis Gurry. “I welcome member states’ approval of the future work program for the WIPO Secretariat,” he said.

As negotiations continued, member states took the opportunity to join WIPO’s treaties, with new 11 accessions or ratifications among WIPO’s 26 treaties (in chronological order of deposit):

Viet Nam joined WIPO’s international design system by depositing its instrument of accession to the Geneva Act (1999) of the Hague Agreement as the 61st member. The Hague System offers design protection in the territories of up to dozens of countries through a single international application and set of fees.

Venezuela acceded to the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired or Otherwise Print Disabled as the 59 th contracting party.

Samoa joined three treaties: The Patent Cooperation Treaty as the 153 rd contracting party; the Geneva Act (1999) of the Hague Agreement as its 62nd contracting party; and the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement on Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications, bringing the Act another step closer to entry into force.

contracting party; the Geneva Act (1999) of the Hague Agreement as its 62nd contracting party; and the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement on Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications, bringing the Act another step closer to entry into force. Israel joined the Geneva Act (1999) of the Hague Agreement as its 63rd contracting party.

New Zealand joined WIPO's Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired or Otherwise Print Disabled as the 60 th contracting party.

Trinidad and Tobago joined as the 28 th member of the Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances, which will enter into force when it reaches 30 contracting parties; It also joined the Singapore Treaty on the Law of Trademarks as the 50 th member, and the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons who are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled as the 61 st contracting party, bringing the Marrakesh Treaty's overall coverage to 88 countries as the European Union joined as one entity.

member of the Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances, which will enter into force when it reaches 30 contracting parties; It also joined the Singapore Treaty on the Law of Trademarks as the 50 member, and the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons who are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled as the 61 contracting party, bringing the Marrakesh Treaty’s overall coverage to 88 countries as the European Union joined as one entity. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea deposited its instrument of accession to the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement on Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications.

Among their work during the WIPO Assemblies, delegates (in order of the Agenda):

WIPO member states organized a series of events and exhibitions, including (in chronological order) those hosted by Viet Nam, Russia, Finland, Italy, the Philippines, Thailand and Ukraine.

The General Assembly was chaired by Ambassador Duong Chi Dung, Viet Nam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva. In closing remarks, he thanked delegations for their active engagement throughout the Assemblies.

