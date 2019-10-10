Ingomu Learning Reinvents Online Learning

Ingomu Learning Faculty Terry Sidhu

Ingomu Learning combines online courses with live masterminds and VR to provide learners with comprehensive and engaging tools to advance their career and life.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingomu Learning today announces the launch of its new platform at Ingomu.com, transforming online learning from basic content distribution to fully immersive experiences for learners. Ingomu works with a faculty of vetted coaches who connect with learners in online and live courses, through masterminds, one-one-one sessions, and VR experiences, offering learners meaningful opportunities to boost their career and grow personally.“Unlike other online platforms, Ingomu is not a place where every person with an online course can publish and use it as a lead generation tool for their consulting business. What makes our platform different is that we carefully recruit high quality coaches, partner with them to design a curriculum that can be presented in a combination of online courses with live mastermind groups, individual meetings and VR experiences,” said Al Wynant, co-founder. “Most people learn best through a combination of materials and live guidance by a coach, as well as engagement with other students working through the same subject, making meaningful and measurable changes to their careers and life.”According to MarketWatch, the global online education market is expected to reach approximately USD 132.98 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.55% from 2017 to 2023. Ingomu Learning is in a perfect position to enter this growing market with a high-quality product, focused on connecting quality content and resources with learners.Ingomu’s pilot releases focus on career advancement and personal improvement. Courses include: The Guide to Rocket Launch Your Career , featuring Beate Chelette, the Growth Architect and founder of the Women’s Code. She bootstrapped her passion for photography into a highly successful global business, and eventually sold it to Bill Gates in a multimillion-dollar deal. Dream Life Design: Comprehensive Life Planning and Mental Health Management , featuring Terry Sidhu, one of Canada’s top Life and Relationship Coaches and Founder of VanCity Life Coach. From Know to Yes, Why People Buy featuring Dr. Michael Solomon, 30+ books including Consumer Behavior: Buying, Having, and Being -- the most widely used book on the subject in the world.These courses and more are available for enrollment at Ingomu.com.“One of my core values is to make personal development services more accessible and though many companies have approached me about creating online courses, Ingomu is the first to consider the direction I want to grow in, and are willing to work with my operation and pace,” shares Terry Sidhu, Ingomu Faculty and Advisory Board Member. “I pride myself on my work, and I have spent a lot of time and effort establishing authenticity with my brand. Ingomu appreciates this and encourages me to be more myself, whereas, others I had previously partnered with wanted me to play into what I call the “in-your-face-listen-to-me” motivational speaker approach. Furthermore, what I really do appreciate is that they call me and ask me ways in which we can grow together, we’re now working on a VR course and I absolutely cannot wait to start work – the content we're putting together is going to be incredible! And accessible! Lastly and most significantly, they recognize the importance of diversity, so partnering with a company that listens to and recognizes me was a no brainer.”ABOUTAt Ingomu we believe in uplifting humankind by making a positive difference in the lives of many by connecting vetted coaches and experts with learners using innovative technologies. The platform includes online courses using video, audio, masterminds, one-on-one meetings, VR, and engagement tools. A combination of virtual and live online courses together with mastermind groups help our learners advance their career and improve their personal life.



