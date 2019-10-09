DCP Midstream to Host Conference Call on November 5 to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter earnings at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, which will be released after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Monday, November 4, 2019.



The live audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation slides can be accessed through the Investors section on the DCP website at www.dcpmidstream.com and the conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 233-0113 in the United States or (574) 990-1008 outside the United States. The conference confirmation number is 8355008.

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 19, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States or (404) 537-3406 outside the United States and using the above conference confirmation number. An audio webcast replay, presentation slides and transcript will also be available by accessing the Investors section on the DCP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA RELATIONS: Sarah Sandberg Phone: 303-605-1626

About DCP Midstream, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.



