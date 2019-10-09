Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces Women in Aviation Advisory Board

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) has established the Women in Aviation Advisory Board.

Our nation is facing a shortage of pilots and aviation professionals; there are great opportunities in this sector and we want to encourage more women to enter these exciting professions, said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

The FAA is accepting nominations for qualified candidates to serve on the Women in Aviation Advisory Board at the Federal Register through October 29, 2019. The objective of the Board is to provide independent advice and recommendations to the FAA in supporting womens involvement in the aviation field.

The Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration are committed to working with industry, academia and government to find ways to address the shortage of female professionals entering aviation careers by recruiting women through this committee, and providing them with clear pathways to aviation careers.

The work of the Board will focus on analyzing industry trends; coordinating efforts among airlines, nonprofit organizations, and aviation and engineering associations to facilitate support for women pursuing aviation careers; expanding scholarship opportunities; and enhancing training, mentorship, education and outreach programs for women interested in aviation careers.

We must find ways to inspire women and young people to enter the aviation profession, said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. We need pilots, mechanics, engineers and many other professionals to enter the aviation profession pipeline, and I look forward to working with the Secretary to boost the number of aviation professionals and keep our nations aviation industry strong and vital.

The FAA is also accepting qualified nominations to the Youth Access to American Jobs in Aviation Task Force, which was established to develop and recommend initiatives to the FAA for encouraging high school students to enter aviation careers. Nominations may be submitted through October 30, 2019.

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 required the FAA Administrator to establish and facilitate a Women in Aviation Advisory Board and the Youth Access to American Jobs in Aviation Task Force.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.