Aromatherapy Diffusers and Essential Oils Gaining Traction in India

Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer India Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market report

The markets are expected to experience high growth during the forecast driven by rising disposable incomes and an increase in the health and wellness trend.

Diffusers priced between $15.00 USD and $44.00 USD are the most popular products currently being sold in the market. These products make up an estimated 50 percent of sales by revenue in 2018.” — Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer at Verify Markets

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two new analyses by Verify Markets show the Indian aromatherapy diffuser market to be valued at over $8.0 million in 2018 and the Indian aromatherapy and essential oils market to be valued over $14.0 million in 2018. The markets are expected to experience high growth rates during the forecast period driven by rising disposable incomes and an increase in the health and wellness trend.People in India are increasingly placing value on health and wellness. Customers are beginning to shift from purchasing luxury goods in favor of spending on wellness as a luxury. As a result, natural and lifestyle related products are seeing growth and gaining popularity in India. Moreover, businesses are increasingly integrating the use of aromatherapy into their business practices. Yoga studios, spas, and hotels are incorporating essential oils and diffusers in their daily operations.Some of the key challenges in the market include low awareness levels among consumers, price sensitivity, no standard industry definitions, and an absence of regulations. As of 2018, there was no real certification or governing body for aromatherapy diffusers. Quality control standards for aromatherapy diffusers do not currently exist and several poor-quality diffusers are currently being sold. Retail sales are the most popular distribution channel for diffusers. Some of the key companies covered in these reports include N. Ranga Rao & Sons Pvt. Ltd. (Iris), Renaissance Creations Pvt. Ltd. (Rosemoore), Soulflower, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. and several others.“Diffusers priced between $15.00 USD and $44.00 USD are the most popular products currently being sold in the market. These products make up an estimated 50 percent of sales by revenue in 2018,” notes Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer at Verify Markets.The Indian Aromatherapy Diffuser Market report captures growth drivers, restraints, market revenues, forecasts, technology trends, pricing trends, market share analysis, distribution trends, and other market trends. The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecasts are provided until 2025. This study covers ultrasonic, heat, nebulizing, and evaporative diffusers.The Indian Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market report captures growth drivers, restraints, market revenues, forecasts, pricing trends, market share analysis, distribution trends, end-user trends, and other market trends. The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecasts are provided until 2025.For more information on these reports and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com, visit https://www.verifymarkets.com , or call 210.595.6987. Follow us for more updates on Twitter @verify_markets and LinkedIn.Verify Markets’ research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the market along with secondary sources to validate our information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.