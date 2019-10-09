$10,000 Reward Announced for Rolling Stones Charlotte Coliseum 11/15/65 Concert Poster by Psychedelic Art Exchange

A $10,000 reward is offered for this Rolling Stones Charlotte Coliseum 11/15/65 concert poster.

Nationwide search for vintage Rolling Stones concert posters offer record prices.

The market for vintage concert posters is starting to heat up, so we decided to launch a nationwide search for vintage Rolling Stones concert posters that advertise their early shows” — Glen Trosch

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A $10,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic Rolling Stones Charlotte Coliseum concert poster. The poster was manufactured by Globe Poster Printing Co. and advertises a single performance by The Rolling Stones on November 15, 1965.

“The market for vintage concert posters is starting to heat up, so we decided to launch a nationwide search for vintage Rolling Stones concert posters that advertise their early shows,” explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “We’re hoping our record breaking $10,000 reward for any 1965 Rolling Stones concert pulls some out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.”

If you have a Rolling Stones Charlotte Coliseum 11/15/65 concert poster, or any other Rolling Stones concert poster before 1970 you wish to sell, call Scott Tilson at 435-659-1660 or email Scott@ConcertPosterGallery.com.

Psychedelic Art Exchange is the leading auction house-website to buy, sell, and learn about vintage concert posters. PAE maintains offices in Maryland, California, and Utah. A free Collectors Guide to Vintage Concert Posters, and searchable archive of past auction records with prices realized, descriptions, and enlargeable photos is available at ConcertPosterGallery.com.

