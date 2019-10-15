Girls PIAA Basketball Kicks Off at EEACS in Allentown

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown will welcome a girls basketball team.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A year after Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown was PIAA certified, a new sports team is finding a home at the school. Varsity girls basketball will kick off during the 2019-2020 academic year.Over 75 girls in grades 5 through 12 signed up to play basketball. Twenty-five high school girls were chosen for the school’s first varsity team.“We can’t wait to see our students take the court and have a successful season,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school The girls team will play in the school’s new 16,000 square-foot, 1,600 seat gymnasium against other public, private, and charter schools.The boys basketball team was the first sports team at the school. They had a successful season in 2018-2019 and even won a Basketball District Title. Other sports at the school include girls volleyball, baseball, softball, and wrestling.To learn more about athletics at the Lehigh Valley charter school , visit http://www.ee-raptors.org/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



