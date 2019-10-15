There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,791 in the last 365 days.

Girls PIAA Basketball Kicks Off at EEACS in Allentown

Logo for EEACS Allentown Charter School

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown will welcome a girls basketball team.

Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown has officially announced a varsity girls basketball team.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A year after Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown was PIAA certified, a new sports team is finding a home at the school. Varsity girls basketball will kick off during the 2019-2020 academic year.

Over 75 girls in grades 5 through 12 signed up to play basketball. Twenty-five high school girls were chosen for the school’s first varsity team.

“We can’t wait to see our students take the court and have a successful season,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school.

The girls team will play in the school’s new 16,000 square-foot, 1,600 seat gymnasium against other public, private, and charter schools.

The boys basketball team was the first sports team at the school. They had a successful season in 2018-2019 and even won a Basketball District Title. Other sports at the school include girls volleyball, baseball, softball, and wrestling.

To learn more about athletics at the Lehigh Valley charter school, visit http://www.ee-raptors.org/.


About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.

Bruce Johnson
Executive Education Academy Charter School
+1 215-896-1413
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.