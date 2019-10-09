Hoyer Statement on Continued White House Efforts to Stonewall and Obstruct Impeachment Inquiry
“The American people deserve the facts, and the House will not be deterred in our effort to get to the bottom of the President’s conduct. I stand with the Committee Chairs and their staff as they work to do so. I continue to urge Congressional Republicans to honor their oath of office and work with us to defend our democracy. This is not an issue of party or politics – it is about our Constitution, the rule of law, and the security of our nation. House Democrats will continue to pursue this inquiry with the seriousness and solemnity it deserves.”
