Blockchain Expo North America 2019, will be returning to Santa Clara, 13-14th November 2019

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Expo North America 2019, will be returning to Santa Clara, 13-14th November 2019. An opportunity to hear from thought provoking content from a new agenda set up within Blockchain for Enterprises, Blockchain Platforms & Strategies, Fintech & Regulation, Crypto & Digital Asset Investment, Blockchain for Business, Blockchain Technologies, Innovations Zone and our new Convergent Technology Convergence track.

The Blockchain Expo North America 2019 has attracted our finest speakers yet. Experts and leading organisations are joining us to explore the entire Blockchain ecosystem. From industries such as manufacturing, retail, financial services, legal, healthcare, insurance, energy, music, government, real estate and more, Blockchain Expo will divulge into how this technology is disrupting these areas.

Event attendees can expect to meet with over 8,000 + like-minded individuals, 400+ exhibitors such as IBM, Samsung Semiconductor, SAP and Hyperledger in a series of networking opportunities. The Blockchain Expo will also allow you to ask questions to the events 100+ thought leading speakers in Q&A sessions. These speakers include:

• Chris Johnson | Principal Architect | Walmart

• Bob Wolpert | Chair of IBM Food Trust Advisory Council | Golden State Foods

• Dustin Helland | Blockchain Product Strategy & Implementation Manager | State Farm

• Justin Schmidt | Head of Digital Asset Markets, VP | Goldman Sachs

• Dale Chrystie | Business Fellow, Blockchain Strategist | Chairman FedEx | BiTA

• Jason Leibowitz | VP, Blockchain Strategy and Innovation | Credit Suisse

• Olga Patel | Principal Technical Architect | Technology Innovation Enablement | The Walt Disney Company

• Maggie Sklar | Senior Counsel to Chairman Giancarlo | US Commodity Futures Trading Commission

• Jay Ghosh Dastidar | Global Director of Technology | ANHEUSER-BUSCH InBev (ABInBev)

• Leandro Nunes | Vice President, Product Development & Innovation | Mastercard

• Dan Simerman | Head of Financial Relations | IOTA

• Tim Clancy, Senior Director | IT Business Relationships| Smithfield Foods

• Mike Jacobs | Technology Fellow & SVP of Engineering | Optum | UnitedHealth Group

• Daniela Barbosa| VP World Wide Alliances | Hyperledger

• Paul Snow | CEO | Factom

• Sridhar Thati | Chief Technology Officer | Everledger

• Sandy Khaund, VP | Blockchain Products | Ticketmaster

• Jessica Renier | Senior Advisor | U.S. Department of the Treasury

• kate Gofman | Global Safety Physician, AI & Blockchain Innovator | AstraZeneca

• Dick Kim | Principal Product Manager | PG&E

Further information on the Blockchain Europe North America can be found here. From Free expo passes giving access to the exhibition hall, to Expo plus, Gold & Ultimate passes that will be invited to access extra tracks and exclusive networking tools and events, including the party on November 13th. Register for your ticket here: https://gateway.blockchain-expo.com/northamerica/central-grid/register/



The 2020 World Series has been announced to take place in London, Amsterdam and North America. The Blockchain Expo Global will be hosted in Olympia Grand London, 17-18th March 2020 and Blockchain Expo Europe will take place at RAI, Amsterdam on 1-2nd July 2020.

Rebecca Clinton-Floyed

Blockchain Expo Marketing Manager

enquiries@blockchain-expo.com / +44 (0)117 980 9020

www.blockchain-expo.com

NOTES FOR EDITORS

The final expo in the 2019 Blockchain Expo series will take place in North America, 13-14th November 2019. Blockchain Expo World Series is set to take place in London, Amsterdam and Santa Clara in 2020. Each event will bring together thousands of attendees and 100+ speakers for two days of world-class content delivered from leading brands embracing and developing cutting-edge blockchain technologies.



