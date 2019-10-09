WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Bolts Market 2019 : Manufacturers Analysis,Applications,Demand by Regions & Forecasts to 2026”.

Bolts Industry 2019

The global bolts market size was esteemed at USD 39.3 billion out of 2018 and is relied upon to show a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2025. Rising reception of automated bolt fastening systems combined with developing entrance of carbon and alloy bolts in different application industries is relied upon to reinforce the market development over the forecast period.

The market has been seeing broad innovative advancements relating to the production of lightweight bolts for automotive and industrial applications, which is relied upon to expand their application scope. The market has likewise shown patterns of sourcing high-quality materials and creating straightforward designs and structures that are helpful to assemble.

The expanding number of large-scale infrastructure investment projects incorporating hotels and hospitals in New York, Missouri, and Los Angeles is relied upon to support the development of construction segment, along these lines, driving the interest for bolts in construction exercises in the U.S. Moreover, expanded interest for energy-efficient construction arrangements is one of the essential factors driving the business.

Key Players Analysis

FABORY

Fastenal Company

Würth Industrie Service GmbH & Co. KG

REYHER

KELLER & KALMBACH GmbH

A.B. Stainless Steel

Kalisma Bolts Pvt. Ltd.

KD Bolts

A study was undertaken over the global Bolts market to form an in-detailed report over the same. The objective of the study is to describe, define, segment, and forecast the market as per different categories. The report gives a brief overview of the competitive scenario of the market and lists a number of companies operating in the industry based on their product range, financial stability, and the growth strategies employed by them to maintain their standings.

It also goes on to analyze the core competencies of the various key players in the market and their contributory share percentage to project the degree of competition in the market. The study also goes deep into tracking and analyzing the competitive developments in the market like R&D activities, latest product launch, collaborations and acquisitions, partnerships, etc. The study was undertaken by considering 2019 as the base year and 2026 as the end of the forecast period. The primary aim of the study is to answer some of the most critical questions in the market for stakeholders, which would enable them to prioritize their investments and efforts in the coming years.

The research methodology applied and adopted for the study of the market involves capturing data on the revenue generated by the market players through various secondary sources. The sources include corporate filings, company websites, investor presentations, annual reports, paid databases, and others.

A bottom-up procedure was conducted to ascertain the overall market size. After analyzing the size of the global Bolts market, it was split into various segments and sub-segments. Following which, it was verified by undertaking a thorough primary research through various interviews of VPs, CEOS, Executives, Directors, and other industry experts. Lastly, data triangulation and a precise breakdown of the market was employed in order to complete the overall process and precise statistics of the market segments was thus achieved.

Table Of Content – Major Key Players

Chapter 1 Overview And Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Insights

Chapter 4 Industry Trends

Chapter 5 Bolts Market Analysis, by Product, 2014 – 2025 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 6 Bolts Market Analysis, by Application, 2014 – 2025 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 7 North America Bolts Market Analysis, 2014 – 2025 (US$ Bn)

Continued.…

