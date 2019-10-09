JAGGAER Enables TGW Logistics Group Move into Advanced Procurement

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.and VIENNA, Austria and MILAN, Italy and LONDON and PARIS and MADRID, Spain and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company , has replaced the TGW Logistics Group’s existing ERP system with new modules from the JAGGAER ONE spend management platform and connected them to SAP. This represents a milestone for TGW, improving the implementation of its global purchasing processes.

TGW, based in Marchtrenk, Germany, is one of the leading international providers of intralogistics solutions, and builds highly automated logistics centers for its customers. Many large online mail order companies rely on its systems for frictionless global purchasing, which is more critical today than ever before. TGW is a market leader that has recorded above-average growth in recent years, which has placed increased demands for speed and efficiency on its eProcurement processes. This drove the company to relaunch its eProcurement infrastructure.

TGW selected JAGGAER’s supplier management, supplier onboarding and sourcing modules for the processing of inquiries in order to optimize its purchasing. The complete changeover to JAGGAER products enabled the implementation of a unitary database using the JAGGAER ONE platform, completely replacing TGW’s old, obsolete order management. The rapid integration of the modules and the platform to SAP was decisive for the success of this replacement, with the company’s planned migration to SAP.

“The connection had to be executed rapidly,” says Alexander Stunter, Senior Project Manager at TGW. “This is because from July 2020 we will use SAP enterprise-wide, and it was not possible to connect the old order management system to SAP.”

JAGGAER quickly connected the new modules to the SAP landscape via integrated interfaces; they now enable TGW to offer even more flexible and precise eProcurement. Due to its individual and highly automated systems, the TGW Logistics Group has an extremely heterogeneous product portfolio and a huge variety of parts. It must execute purchasing for this digitally and on a global basis, project by project, customer by customer.

“With JAGGAER we are able to depict our database of more than 1,800 suppliers digitally and get an overview of all global procurement processes,” explains Alexander Stunter. “In addition, we can better evaluate offers, structure our suppliers by rating and know the global donation data.”

About TGW Logistics Group

TGW Logistics Group is a leading global systems provider of highly dynamic, automated and turnkey logistics solutions. Since 1969 the company, which has been owned by the TGW Future Private Foundation since 2004, has been successfully implementing customized internal logistics solutions, ranging from small material handling applications to complex logistics centers across the world. With more than 3,300 employees worldwide, the foundation-owned company implements logistics solutions for market leading companies in its core industries fashion, grocery and general merchandise. In the business year 2017/18, the TGW Logistics Group generated sales revenues of 713 million Euros.

ABOUT JAGGAER: PROCUREMENT SIMPLIFIED

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

