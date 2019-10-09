Vodka Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

“Vodka - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

Market Overview

Alcoholic drinks are everywhere. It has become a common practice for people to pair most of their meals with some kind of alcoholic drink. None of the social gatherings are complete without serving alcohol. One of the most sought out alcohol types is vodka. The vodka market is looking to grow leaps and bounds because of the increase in alcohol consumption all over the world by youngsters and older adults. Vodka is made of water and ethanol and is distilled clear.

There are different ways of drinking vodka in different countries. While a majority of the vodka produced is unflavored and clear, these days, different brands also create flavored vodka and use these in the ready to drink category of beverages. Artisanal vodka is also a fast growing category and caters to those looking for a luxurious lifestyle. One factor that can restrict the growth of this market is the stringent government regulations when it comes to alcohol selling and consumption.

This report is an analysis of how well the global vodka market has done in the past and how well it is estimated to do in the future. This report does a detailed global, regional and company level analysis of the market and predicts factors like market growth, revenue, product pricing, supply and demand of vodka and the CAGR levels. The years between 2013 and 2024 are taken for analysis.

Market Segmentation

Vodka is traditionally distilled in very few regions. Based on where the vodka is from, the global vodka market report is segregated into 3 types – Russian vodka, Poland vodka, and Sweden vodka. The production capacity of all these three types along with the demand at present and in the future are all discussed in this report. There are two application areas or places where vodka is sold. Direct selling and distribution selling are both considered in this report and their growth prospects ad revenue generated in the coming years are analyzed.

Regional Analysis

Based on the production and consumption rates, the top regions that are considered by this report for analysis are China, the USA, Japan, Korea, Europe, South America, India, and Southeast Asia. This report explains clearly the growth rate of the vodka market in each of these regions and the projected revenue that will be generated. This report also takes into consideration the sub-markets created in each of these regions and their growth rate in the future. Key players in these areas and their expansion plans and developmental strategies are also discussed.

Industry News

In August 2019, the Savoy hotel located in London has launched its own vodka brand. The brand is named ‘Beaufort Bar Vodka’. This is an organic variant which is made from wheat as a base and the distillation process also involves the use of champagne yeast. The result is a sweet and savory flavored drink that has a full-bodied finish and comes with 43% alcohol by volume.

