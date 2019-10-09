Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Diets Market 2023: Analysis and Information for Every Aspect of the Industry

“Weight Loss and Weight Management Diets - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Overview

In the times we live in, awareness regarding the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and obesity is increasing. The increased knowledge among people about weight loss and its harms is expected to drive market growth in terms of the weight loss and weight management diets market. Across the globe, obesity has become a serious health problem that requires immediate action. It is a well-known fact that obesity further invites many risky health problems such as heart disease and diabetes. Apart from lifestyle changes, the danger of obesity requires various weight management diet plans. On the other hand, malnutrition is also cut from the same cloth as it is one of the most dangerous when it comes to weight management.

For weight loss and weight companies, there are various opportunities open in order to find solutions. Thus, the global market is expected to grow and reach at least USD 260 billion by 2025. In 2018, the market was worth USD 189.8 billion. Public health care budget in major countries is now influenced by the weight loss and weight management plans and precautions.

Segmentation

The in-depth study of the global weight loss and weight management diet market focuses on the same in terms of manufacturers, regions, types, and applications. The top players in the manufacturing domain are GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Nutrition, Nestle SA, Danone, Kellogg Company, Pepsico, Herbalife, Atkins Nutritionals, Amway, NutriSystem Inc., Jenny Craig Inc., Creative Bioscience, Glanbia, Weight Watchers, and Lovate Health Sciences.

In terms of products, the report displays the production, market share, revenue, price, and growth rate of each type, generally split into meal replacement products, supplement nutrition drinks OTC obesity, slimming teas,, weight loss supplements, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into retail stores and online stores.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global weight loss and weight management diets market is segmented into North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), and the Middle East, and Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

North America, so far, has been the biggest market. In the coming years, Asia is expected to generate the highest CAGR. Cases of obesity and diabetes, sedentary lifestyles, low cost of bariatric surgeries, etc. in Asia are increasing. Awareness is also increased, which will lead to high growth.

Industry News

The market has started to come up with different types of equipment, such as cardiovascular training equipment, elliptical, stair steppers, stationary cycles, rowing machines, treadmills, etc. Diet products such as beverages, herbal tea, green tea, slimming water, low-calorie sweeteners, etc., are also attracting the global population. The U.S. weight loss market in 2019 is worth USD 72 billion. It is important to note that the number of dieters is also falling because of body positivity movements.

