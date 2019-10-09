Video Analytics Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2022

“Video Analytics - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2022”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video Analytics Market by Type (Software and Services), by Application (Incident Detection, Intrusion Management, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Facial Recognition and Other Applications) Market for Border Security, Hospitality and Entertainment, City Surveillance, Transportation, Critical Infrastructure Protection, BFSI, Retail, Education and Others Verticals: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Video Analytics - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2022” To Its Research Database

Market Overview

Video analytics, also known as video content analytics, is the capability of analyzing the video automatically to detect and determine spatial and temporal events. This capability is widely used in many end-user verticals such as entertainment, automotive, transport, healthcare, retail, flame and smoke detection, home automation, as well as safety and security. The video analytics market is assessed to flourish at a remarkable rate during the forecast period. Several factors are having a positive impact on the growth of the global video analytics market, as per the latest market research report. The rising demand for improved security arrangements is anticipated to drive the growth prospects of the global video analytics market over the forecast period.

Ascension noted in the number of terrorist attacks, their frequency, and the intensity are expected to cause several security breaches. This is expected to drive up the need for better security and safety measures. Such a need is expected to result in the mounting adoption rates for video analytics solutions. Apart from that, increasing prevalence of theft, shoplifting, and robbery are other factors contributing to the spiking adoption of the global video analytics platforms, impacting market growth positively. Governments in several countries like the US and the UK have imposed stringent regulations to control anti-social activities, which is likely to boost the global video analytics market growth exponentially.

In addition, rising construction of smart cities and the adoption of SaaS-based video analytics are expected to be major contributors to the sizeable ascension of the global video analytics market. Further, increasing demand for data integration and video analytics is another major factor driving the AI-powered video analytics market over the forecast period. Further, interned protocol cameras have started providing combined features of analog cameras and personal computers, anywhere near a network IP cameras offering numerous advantages like higher resolution, lower costs, remote accessibility, as well as maintenance of operational efficiency.

Market Segmentation

The global video analytics market is segmented by type, application, vertical, and region. By type, the global video analytics market is segmented into software and services. Based on application, the global video analytics market is segmented into traffic monitoring, incident detection, people/crowd counting, intrusion management, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and facial recognition. By verticals, the video analytics market is segmented into hospitality and entertainment, border security, city surveillance, transportation, banking, financial services, and insurance, critical infrastructure protection, education, and retail, among others.

Get Free Sample Report of Video Analytics Market https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3262896-video-analytics-market-by-type-software-and-services

Detailed Regional Analysis

The video analytics market is segmented into the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is studied for the sub-segments of the US, Canada, and Mexico. Among these, North America’s video analytics market is spearheaded by the US. Within Europe, the UK is expected to lead the regional video analytics market over the forecast period.

Industry Update

Sept 2019: Etisalat recently announced their launch of Video Surveillance (VSAAS), which is providing small and medium businesses with value added services which address their security and regulatory compliance needs.

Complete report with Comprehensive table of contents@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3262896-video-analytics-market-by-type-software-and-services

Continued………...............





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.