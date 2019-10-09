Automotive PCB Market - Global Industry Growth, Opportunities and Forecast – 2024

Wise.Guy.

Electronic elements have been playing an active role in the innovation and development of efficient vehicles, thus boosting the growth of the automotive industry. Top-level automobiles comprise more than 200 electronic control units. Nowadays, modern vehicles are manufactured using high-quality sensors, PCBs, and processors. The printed circuit board, commonly known as PCB, refers to the board base for supporting and wiring surface-mounted and socketed components in most electronics devices and automotive. Automotive PCBs must have increased reliability, extended life service, at a highly competitive rate.

The usage of printed circuit boards has increased considerably in modern automobiles. This can be attributed to factors like the growth of the electric vehicle segment and improved focus on customer security, comfort, and convenience. Factors like rising demand for electric vehicles worldwide, evolving automotive industry, and rising consumer interest towards enhanced comfort and security are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to the market players operating in automotive PCB development and manufacturing industry. Modern automobiles are manufactured using distinct electronic components that contain printed circuit boards.

The automobile industry vertical is leveraging intelligent electronic circuit technologies to attain high-level efficiency in the production of automobiles and to enhance the customer experience. Automobiles incorporated with advanced PCBs can support numerous applications, such as anti-lock brake systems, anti-theft systems, and satellite navigation. With ongoing technological advancements, product innovations and modifications, PCBs will continue to play a substantial role in improving the efficiency and features of automobiles, and other electrically powered vehicles. Further, the constantly evolving automotive and electronic industry vertical in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East regions is expected to drive the demand for automotive PCBs.

Key Players

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (Austria), TTM Technologies (US), SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS (South Korea), NIPPON MEKTRON, LTD. (Japan), and Unimicron Corporation (Taiwan). Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd., (South Korea), MEIKO ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd., (Japan), CHIN-POON INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. (Taiwan), CMK Corporation (Japan), and KCE Group (Thailand) are among others.

Market Segmentation

According to market research, the global automotive PCB market can be analyzed on the basis of product type, vehicle type, major end-users, crucial application, and regional markets.

On the basis of the PCB type, the global automotive PCB market can be segmented into-

Single-sided PCB

Double-sided PCB

Multi-layer PCB.

On the basis of the level of autonomous driving, the automotive PCB market can be segmented into-

Autonomous

Semi-autonomous

Conventional

Major end-users-

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

Major applications of PCB in the automotive sector-

ADAS

Body and comfort

Infotainment system

Powertrain components

Others

The PCB can be effectively incorporated in the following vehicle types-

Battery electric vehicles

Hybrid electric vehicles

Internal combustion engine vehicles

Regional Markets-

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Regional Analysis

In the year 2017, Asia Pacific led the overall automotive PCB market, with a market share of about 47.9 percent, followed by Europe and North American region with the market shares of about 25.4% and 22.1%, respectively. The global automotive PCB market is expected to prosper at a CAGR of about 5.98% during the forecast period. Europe is the fastest-prospering market for automotive PCB, owing to the existence of numerous OEMs in the UK and Germany. The European automotive PCB market is expected to develop at a CAGR of about 4.54%. The North American automotive PCB market is expected to prosper with a CAGR of about 4.91% during the forecast period.

Industry News

Amitron, a prominent PCB manufacturing organization, has recently started developing automotive PCBs. The organization aims at provides printed circuit boards that offer a broad range of composites and materials, that perform adequately in the rigours of the automotive world. Amitron has recently produce display PCBs, advanced circuits for engines and other critical electronic components like stereo systems. High-Temperature laminates, aluminium and copper substrates perform very well in complex automotive applications. Amitron has launched a broad range of laminates with copper weights that are unrivalled in the automotive PCB industry.

