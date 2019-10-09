Sprayer Boom Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Global Sprayer Boom Market

The latest report by QYResearch states that the global sprayer boom market is expected to grow at a positive rate for the foreseeable future. The study would help in understanding the market size and distribution in the context of different regions, types of boom sprayers and various other factors. It would also help in understanding the various market driving factors and challenges facing the market. It would entail various risks and rewards associated with investing in the boom sprayer market. In a general sense, boom sprayers are used to spray chemicals or liquids over a large area. The common use is to use it to spread fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides on crops.

An upward trend in the use of boom sprayers can be attributed to its time-saving capabilities. This ability has also resulted in high productivity which is seen as a huge market driver. The efficiency of boom sprayers can also be attributed to provide more protection to the crops on account of them being able to be scattered easily which is also an important market driver. The low resistance that the consumer has towards a switch to boom sprayers is also a motivating factor towards the positive trajectory of the boom sprayer market. Expansion in the agriculture industry and the rise in development of more advanced farming tools to serve the agriculture industry has also led to the upward trajectory of the boom sprayer market.

Market segmentation:

The market is segmented on type as: carbon fibre spray boom, steel spray boom and others. The market is also segmented on application as: garden sprayers, lawn sprayers, field sprayers and others. The market is also segmented based on product as horizontal boom type, derrick boom type, and airbag type. The market can also be divided according to capacities covered as low volume, ultra-low volume and high volume. The market is segmented based on product types as self-propelled, handheld, trailed, tractor-mounted and aerial.

Regional analysis:

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. Based on region, the Asian boom sprayer market is expected to grow at a greater rate as compared to other regions. This can be owed to the growing population in Asia as well as countries in Asia which are completely dependent on agriculture for their economic growth. Since, Asia is growing, they would be able to afford efficient tools such as boom sprayers. The developed regions such as North America and Europe would be more open to spend money on newer versions of further advanced tools owing to their prosperity.

Industry news:

September 2019: Mazzoti launched a new self-propelled boom sprayer range in Australia on 25th September, Wednesday. Mazzoti Ibes is available with automatic, manual or hydraulic axles, which has adjustable features to support varied row spacing.

September 2019: New Holland has launched the Guardian SP310F front boom sprayer along with different tractors for the first time in Bredasdorp.

