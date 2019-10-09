Web Performance Monitoring Market Key Application,Growth rate,Development,Forecast 2019-2025,Regional Analysis and
The assessment and forecast of the Web Performance Monitoring Market have been studied on a regional and global basis.
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web performance monitoring consists of examining websites to ensure that the most important content is displayed as fast as possible and that web pages are loaded at a steady speed. Web performance monitoring tools help to control the running of web applications in real time. With the growth of the e-commerce industry and more and more organizations becoming dependent on web-based products and services, the global web performance monitoring market is set to expand further in the years to come. Another driving factor for the growth of this market is the increased use of mobile-based technology, which makes it even more imperative for IT solution providers to employ web performance monitoring.
This report provides a comprehensive view of the status of the global web performance monitoring market using 2018 as a base for historical data and predicts the outlook of the market till 2025. It also offers a glimpse of the key market players of this system and the bases for segmentation of this market. The global web performance monitoring market stood at $2.95 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $7.74 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3% during the interim period.
The web monitoring tool also offers an improved user experience for the end-user. The emerging eCommerce industry is the key factor responsible for the growth of the web performance market. The average online shopper requires webpages to load in less than three seconds. The inadequate availability and longer page-load times have an immediate and negative effect on customer experience. Hence, performance management is required to be focused on.
Global Web Performance Monitoring Market Segmentation
By Product Type
On-premises
Cloud
By Demand
Telecom and IT
Government
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Automotive
Logistics and transportation
Manufacturing
Retail
Media and entertainment
Healthcare
Others
Top key Players
Akamai (US)
CA Technologies (US)
Cavisson (US)
CDNetworks (Korea)
Cloudflare (US)
Dynatrace (US)
F5 Networks (US)
IBM (US)
Micro Focus (UK)
Netmagic (India)
Neustar (US)
New Relic (US)
ThousandEyes (US)
ZenQ (US)
Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
