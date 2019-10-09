Global Dental Market Analysis, Growth, Trends

Dental Market

Dental mainly refers to the dental devices and instruments, Dental consumables for the maintenance of healthy teeth.

In 2018, the global Dental market size was 26000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 40500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.” — Valuates

Dental mainly refers to the dental devices and instruments, Dental consumables for the maintenance of healthy teeth. It can be divided into two parts: Dental consumables are products which are used on patients in order to treat dental impairments, for tooth restoration and in treatment of associated gingival tissues. The dental consumables product market is segmented into dental implants, crowns and bridges, biomaterials, orthodontics, endodontic, periodontics and other consumables. Dental equipment is the tools that dentists use to provide dental treatment. They include simple to advanced devices to examine, manipulate, restore and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures.

The principal categories of the dental products market are dental consumables and dental equipment. The largest geographical markets for dental products are in North America, Europe, and followed by the rest of Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Australia. Expansion of the elderly population worldwide and increasing consumer awareness of oral healthcare needs are propelling the expansion of the global dental market. Among the product segments, dental implants market will have the fastest market growth. Analysis of the Dental Products Market Of particular note is Dentsply’s merger with Sirona Dental Systems which closed in late February 2016. The $5.4 billion merger combined Dentsply’s market leading dental consumables platform with Sirona’s dominant dental technology business. The consolidated company, Dentsply Sirona, will offer the most products and technological solutions within the global dental products market, and is expected to generate more than $125 million in cost-savings synergies over the next three years. It is estimated that demand for dental care treatment will increase significantly in the coming decade. Large demand for treatment, as well as the growing economy, means more care with better services and facilities will be needed, providing opportunities for the private sector. The current private market consists of many small clinics, which offers a big opportunity for major chains with a reputation for quality.

This report focuses on the global Dental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

• Dentsply Sirona

• Danaher

• Align Technology

• Planmeca

• Ivoclar Vivadent

• J Morita Corporation

• 3M

• Carestream Dental

• GC Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet

• Septodont

• Ultradent

• Shofu Dental

• Kulzer

• Vatech

• Coltene

• Angelalign

• Kangda Medical

• Sinol Dental

• Fujian Meisheng

• Shandong Huge

Dental Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Dental Consumables

• Dental Equipment

Dental Market segment by Application, split into

• General Hospitals

• Dental Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

Dental Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Dental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Dental development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental are as follows:

• History Year: 2014-2018

• Base Year: 2018

• Estimated Year: 2019

• Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

