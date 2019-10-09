Global Grid-Connected Energy Storage Industry
Grid-Connected Energy Storage market worldwide is projected to grow by 6.9 Thousand Mega Watts, driven by a compounded growth of 16.6%. Grid-Connected Energy Storage, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 10.5 Thousand Mega Watts by the year 2025, Grid-Connected Energy Storage will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 267.1 Mega Watts to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 330.8 Mega Watts worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Grid-Connected Energy Storage will reach a market size of 701.4 Mega Watts by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.2 Thousand Mega Watts in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, NEC Corporation; LG Electronics Inc.; Samsung SDI Co.,Ltd.; Altairnano; BYD Company Ltd.; NGK Insulators, Ltd.; Enerdel Inc.; Ecoult; Saft Groupe S.A.;
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
NEC CORPORATION
LG ELECTRONICS, INC.
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
ALTAIR NANOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.
BYD CO., LTD.
NGK INSULATORS LTD.
ENERDEL
ECOULT
SAFT
