Telecom Equipment Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Telecom Equipment Market 2019

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the Telecom equipment market is formed by some of the leading market players who are operating in this market since long. In order to sustain in the competitive business world, the players keep in introducing new technology and also invest in research and development for the cost effective portfolio. The telecom equipment market is expected to witness mergers & acquisitions, partnership deals etc in the near future which will bring a major change in this market.

The Top Manufacturers covered in this report

HUAWEI

Ericsson

Alcatel-Lucent

Nokia Solutions and Networks

ZTE

Lenovo

TCL

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

Qualcomm

Juniper Networks

ECI Telecom

According to a report, the global telecom equipment market is likely to grow in a significant manner. The telecom equipment market is anticipated to reach to USD 562 billion by the end of 2023, growing at CAGR of 10% during the forecasted period from 2017 to 2023. Telecom equipment which is also known as Telecommunications equipment or communications equipment is hardware that is used for the purposes of telecommunications. The Telecom Equipment Industry produces technologies and services which in turn are used to enhance people's communication.

The market size will increase due to many different factors and among many factors increased growth of cellular station, fiber optics and wireless Access point are some of the factors that will result in a progressive growth of telecom equipment market across the world.

Furthermost, another factor that results in expansion of the telecom equipment market is the open commute project. OCP creates open source hardware for data centers allowing different network engineers from different companies to work together and design the equipment as per the requirements. The telecom equipment market’ major products include cellphones, chipsets, and wireless & landline infrastructure equipment’s, digital subscriber line (DSL) and cable modems.

Market Segmentation

The global market for telecom equipment market has been segregated into type and application. Based on the type, the market has been divided into Wire Type and Wireless Type. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into Homehold, Commercial and Industrial. The companies that are in telecom equipment industry produce those equipment’ that are used in telephone, data, radio and TV broadcast, and wireless communications networks.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis will provide detailed and accurate understanding about the region wise developments. The global market of telecom equipment has been analysed across Northern America, Europe, India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia, South America and Middle East Africa. Asia pacific region holds the majority share in the telecom market and is expected to hold significant share in the future as well. The reason to this is that the emerging economies like China and India are spending billions in their telecommunication infrastructure which in turn results in expansion of this sector. Moreover, the consumer electronics market is dominated by Asia pacific region due to presence of more number of manufacturers in the region. Factors like increasing deployment of 3G and long-term evolution i.e. LTE networks is also expected to surge the telecom equipment market across the world during the projected period.

