IMF Staff Completes Visit to Moldova

October 9, 2019

End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF’s Executive Board. This mission will not result in a Board discussion.

A staff team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Ruben Atoyan, visited Chişinău during October 2–8, 2019. At the conclusion of the visit, Mr. Atoyan made the following statement:

“We commend the authorities for taking decisive actions to bring the IMF-supported program[1] back on track and advancing reforms. During the past week, we have held constructive discussions on recent economic developments and policies to maintain macroeconomic and fiscal stability. To this end, the mission initiated discussions on policy priorities and financing for the 2020 budget. Discussions on measures and reforms to support the fiscal policy package for 2020 will continue in the period ahead, including during the upcoming IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C.”

[1]The three-year arrangements under the Extended Fund Facility and the Extended Credit Facility, in a total amount of about US$178.7 million, were approved on November 7, 2016. It aims to support Moldova’s economic and financial reform program.