Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast- 2025

A virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) reduces the network costs as it can virtualize all the functions on an IA server. It also enables scalable hardware allocation of both network and server resources for each service that is available on the platform. It plays a major role in simplifying the maintenance of the system by transferring all the services to a general-purpose service. The virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) functions in an open Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure. It can be deployed on either single services that require minimum configurations or large scale networks that have multiple services.



A framework that can be used to virtualize the functions that are needed to converge both the voice and data on LTE or Long Term Evolution networks, is called a virtualized Evolved Packet Core. Its function is to move the core network components from dedicated hardware components to low-cost commercial servers. Using the virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) functionality. The network can be customized to meet the varied and unique requirements of customers by combining different network components as required to create a unique product tailored to a customer.



The report published on the global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market focuses on the key players, key market details, growth opportunities, future forecasts and the status of the daily fantasy games industry. The study analyzes the key market segments and the scope of growth in these new fields while simultaneously profiling leading companies in the global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) industry. For the years 2013 to 2018 the revenue for top global players is presented. The market revenue for the same time period for key companies is presented in detail.

Key Players

Affirmed Networks (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Mavenir (US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Athonet (Italy)

Cisco Systems (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Samsung (South Korea)

ExteNet Systems (US)

Telrad Networks (Israel)

Core Network Dynamics (Germany)

Market Segmentation

It enhances the stability of the network through proven Evolved Packet Core applications. The global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market can be split into various segments on the basis of the type of vEPC used as well as the various applications that each product can be used for.

Market split on the basis of type: Depending upon the type of service offered the types can be categorized as:

Solution

Service

Market split on the basis of application: Depending upon the various applications that eVPC’s can be used for they are classified as :

LTE

Volte & VoWiFi

BWA

IoT & M2M

MPN & MVNO

Regional Overview

The global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market can be split into different segments based on the regions that are covered. Some of the important regions covered include the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, South America, and North America. The market shares for the years 2014 to 2019 for key vendors are included in the report. It focuses on key markets and players around the world. The production value, product specifications and company profile for the important companies are presented in a clear and concise manner. The global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market is divided by type, by country, and by company in order to illustrate the competitive landscape analysis.

Industry News

The telecom company T-Mobile announced that its nationwide virtual packet core was completed with the help of SDN (software defined network) architecture by Cisco. It was the world’s largest deployment for virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC). The deal between the two companies includes both the hardware as well as software services.

Table Of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

