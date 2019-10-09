Mod Dog Releases The Snuggle Is Real Collection

Mod Dog’s offers a line of fun and playful pet accessories with a mix of exclusive and curated designs, run using small batch eco-friendly printing.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Megan Ritchie from Mod Dog is releasing her brand new The Snuggle Is Real Collection, and each product will be individually made or designed by the creator herself. The Snuggle Is Real Collection will be released on October 9, 2019.

Mod Dog is known for helping fun-loving dogs show off their playful personality.

Thus, for the first time, Megan Ritchie has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular bandanas and collars. The new The Snuggle Is Real Collection is scheduled to go live on October 9, 2019.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website moddog.ca where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

The pet accessories are designed to showcase their customer’s pet’s fun-loving side with a snuggly winter twist that makes them want to curl up on the couch in front of the fire with their heartwarming cuddly four-legged friend.

Several products come with fun and jolly Llamas or 90’s vibe designs to capitalize on today’s trends.

All collars are made using small-batch printing for the selected cotton fabric, using the very best eco-friendly printing processes by a small American company. This means pet parents can rest easy knowing great care was taken to reduce the environmental impact in the creation process.

Her collection also includes matching bandana and collar sets for dogs that need to be fully kitted out this season.

Each individual accessory has its own name. A few examples are:

• Let It Snow Collar

• 90’s Skates Bandana

• Reindeer Collar

• Naughty & Nice Collars

• Silent Night Bandana

The Snuggle Is Real Collection ranges in price from $39 for their snap-on bandanas to $61 for handcrafted collars.

Megan Ritchie is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.



About Mod Dog

Megan Ritchie started designing dog accessories after she was faced with a very real problem. She couldn’t find fun and zany accessories for her own dogs that truly showed off her dog’s personalities. After many months of creating dog beds and collars by hand, Mod Dog’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the pet accessories industry.

moddog.ca



