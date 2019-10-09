PhlebotomyU Announces New Phlebotomy Training Program Director

San Diego Phlebotomy Training School Appoints Chris Nicholson As New Phlebotomy Training Program Director

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego’s longest running phlebotomy training center, PhlebotomyU , announced today the hiring of Chris Nicholson its new Phlebotomy Training Program Director. In this role, Nicholson will be responsible for the overall operation and administration of PhlebotomyU’s training program and for advising on strategic initiatives that the school is considering or currently pursuing.As a California certified clinical laboratory scientist (CLS), Nicholson brings over 40 years of healthcare and clinical lab experience. Nicholson joins PhlebotomyU after serving as the Senior Director at the Scripps Medical Laboratory where he lead over 600 employees across 5 hospitals. Under Nicholson’s leadership, Scripps and Scripps Medical Laboratory has been named one of the best companies to work for by Fortune Magazine for 11 consecutive years.“Chris’ pedigree and reputation are unsurpassed in the industry, and we are extremely excited to have him join the PhlebotomyU team to oversee our phlebotomy program and advise us on future initiatives,” said Preston “Cinco” Plumb, PhlebotomyU’s President & CEO.With the addition of Nicholson, PhlebotomyU will continue to provide leading phlebotomy and venipuncture training in Southern California. PhlebotomyU’s core offering is the Certified Phlebotomy Technician ( CPT I ) course enabling students to become licensed phlebotomists in California. CPTI courses are offered year-round with monthly day classes, quarterly evening classes and weekend classes. Students receive full didactic and practical class training as well as a phlebotomy internship with a partnering hospital, clinic or lab to obtain the necessary hours for certification. Nicholson will integrate with the team at PhlebotomyU to improve all aspects of the existing course offerings while also developing new business strategies.About PhlebotomyUPhlebotomyU’s mission is to enhance students' careers, meet the needs of healthcare providers, and improve patient care by providing high quality, cost effective phlebotomy education through industry leading curriculum, current technology, and extensive hands-on experience. As one of the most established Phlebotomy schools in San Diego, we are approved to operate by the California Department of Public Health Laboratory Field Services (CDPH/LFS) and California’s Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE). We offer accelerated CPT1 classes throughout the year, with programs starting at the beginning of each month as well as weekend and evening classes. In addition to our training courses, we work with healthcare providers around San Diego for internship programs and job placements after graduation.We are committed to providing students with the opportunity to start or advance a career in healthcare while also assisting employers to find high quality entry-level phlebotomists. Our goal is to drive the healthcare community forward through continual refinement of our course curriculum and improvement of the caliber of Phlebotomy students.



