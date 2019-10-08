iSIGN Media Receives First Order from Hi-Tek Media for the Omni Veil Network

Deposit for Initial Order Received

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, today announced the receipt of the initial purchase order and deposit from Hi-Tek Media (“Hi-Tek”) for 100 Smart Antenna and PODX hardware for the Omni Veil Digital Platform, with an initial focus on emergency vehicles operated by Quality Towing, which is a division of United Road Towing Inc.



iSIGN’s patented technology and Smart Antenna hardware with our beacon type PODX technology allows Hi-Tek’s Omni Veil network to message consumers on their mobile phones and other Smart devices using Bluetooth® notifications, Wi-Fi messages, marked text alerts and app alerts to android and iPhones.

Nevada was chosen to be the initial launching point for the Omni Veil network as it is Hi-Tek’s state of residence as well as a state that is a major tourist destination for hundreds of thousands of people annually.

iSIGN’s Security Alert Messaging (“SAM”) technology, the second component of the Omni Veil network, will allow for the delivery of security and safety messages while providing instructions designed to keep them our of danger.

The ability of Omni Veil to deliver messages to an individual’s mobile device regardless of the individual’s location anywhere in the world, is a ‘world first’ possible only through the utilization of iSIGN’s patented technology and PODX hardware.

Hi-Tek expects that this extremely cost efficient and effective digital advertising platform, potentially reaching the largest audiences in public spaces and highways, in targeted states will generate real time metrics and data resulting in the most effective advertising ROI to brands and other enterprises.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill’s Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

About Hi-Tek Media

Hi-Tek Media is a full-service digital advertising and marketing company with 21 years of experience. Hi-Tek is uniquely positioned to provide cutting edge marketing, digital production and media management and broadcasting from the Omni Veil platform with data retention for its customers and major brands. www.Hi-TekMedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with iSIGN Media’s business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect iSIGN Media’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. iSIGN Media assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

