Metalhead by Design Releases Autumn Nights Collection

On the fringe Cork Duster Earrings Owner of Metalhead by Design, Kimberly walker Cork Heart Earrings

Hand Crafted Earrings, necklaces, and bracelets made from crystals, gems, cork, suede, copper, and once fired brass. Helping bring you to the edge.

And now here is my secret, a very simple secret: It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupery, The Little Prince

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Kimberly Walker from Metalhead by Design is releasing the brand-new Autumn Nights Collection and each product will be individually crafted by the designer herself. The Autumn Nights Collection will be released on October 18th, 2019.Metalhead by Design is known for helping women bring their earthiness to the edge.A Handcrafted Jewelry Designer, Kimberly would love to introduce you to her take on jewelry that is designed for women with a style that is sophisticated, soft, playful and edgy.Metalhead by Design Jewelry features Her signature Copper, Cork, Suede, and Brass paired with traditional metalsmithing craftsmanship to make distinctive pieces.Holiday parties, New Year’s Eve, and every other winter function are events when women want to stand out, make a statement, and showcase her individual style - and with The Autumn Nights Collection she created pieces that allow you to do just that while keeping them accessibly priced.From bracelets and Hairpins to necklaces, earrings to rings, she loves to help your women be “comfortably edgy” in jewelry that will have people asking, “Where did you get that?”.Thus, for the first time, Kimberly has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular Jewelry pieces. The new Autumn Nights Collection is scheduled to go live on October 18th, 2019.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website www.metalheadbydesign.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The jewelry is designed to showcase earthiness with an edge that make women feel connected and wild.Several products come in black, browns, reds, and greens to capitalize on the season.Some pieces are made from cork which means women will be able to wear these pieces anywhere without feeling weighed down.The Autumn Nights Collection ranges in price from $20.00 for stud earrings to $50.00 for a 5-wrap bracelet/choker.Kimberly is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.For more information about The Autumn Nights Collection or for an interview with Kimberly, please write to Kimberly@metalheadbydesign.com. Media high-res photos are available upon request.About Metalhead by DesignKimberly Walker started designing jewelry after she worked in the office for too long and wanted to start working with her hands again. After many months of creating Jewelry by hand, Kimberly’s products have started gaining notoriety amongst the Jewelry industry.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.