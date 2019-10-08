Cooperative Project of Credits & Russian Centre for Socio-Economic Development - Preservation of Historical Values

Credits Blockchain Platform forges partnership with "Stolypin Center" for the launch of a project for storing historical documents in the Credits blockchain.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credits Blockchain Platform announces its partnership with the “TransRossica” publishing company of the “Stolypin Center” Regional Development Organization that is engaged in the socio-economic and cultural development of rural areas in post-Soviet Russia. The subject of the agreement is the launch of a project for storing data and historical documents on the Credits network.

The goal of the project, jointly launched by “TransRossica” publishing company and Credits, is to store information about Russian historical figures on the blockchain, as well as related materials and archives. Application of the features of the blockchain will allow the “TransRossica” to ensure the integrity and authenticity of historical documents. Technicalities of Credits are a perfect environment for storing national archives and historical records, due to the impossibility of falsifying data or changing it without proper credentials. The multi-layer access system of the Credits platform will serve to protect the information of the “TransRossica” publishing company from unauthorized access.

Using the Credits blockchain platform also allows keeping track of timestamps and providing complete accuracy of the information with preliminary verification of the source in the process of adding new data to the blockchain. The launch of a pilot project is a significant step for the “TransRossica” publishing company, as it will make an invaluable contribution to the heritage for future generations.

“TransRossica” publishing company is one of the activities of the “Stolypin Center” Association for the Promotion of Regional Development in conducting educational work and implementing socially significant, educational, and cultural projects.

“Stolypin Center” Development Organization is implementing programs to improve human capital, stimulate entrepreneurial initiatives and restore historical memory, and also contribute to the socio-economic and cultural development of rural areas in post-Soviet Russia.

Credits is an open-source and decentralized blockchain platform for the development and execution of smart contracts and decentralized applications. The project offers public and private solutions suitable for B2C and B2B markets eliminating the problems of trust and uncertainty. The peculiarity of Credits is a high-speed decentralized blockchain platform that provides up to 1 million transactions per second with a confirmation time of a single transaction around 0.1 second and low fees around 0.001 USD. The platform is intended to develop standalone smart contracts and decentralized applications.



