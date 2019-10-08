EGA Master Total Safety Striking Wrench Chosen Top innovative New Product By Safety & Health Magazine

Ega Master USA, Inc.

The EGA Master Total Safety Wrench was voted the most innovative product of the NSC2019 Safety Congress in San Diego, CA.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After being named the most innovative product of the NSC2019 Safety Congress in San Diego, CA, EGA Master USA has officially launched in the USA and Canada. EGA Master Premium Hand Tools have been available for 30 years in 150 Countries worldwide. Over 22,000 hand tools, expertly crafted and manufactured in Vitoria, Spain, are now available from the North American stocking location in Hollywood, FL.EGA Master Tools increase operator safety, productivity and efficiency. They hold over 200 patents for innovation and safety, and have received dozens of awards and certifications worldwide,During the NCS2019 Safety Congress, Joseph Braun, CEO for USA and Canada was thrilled to introduce the EGA Master Total Safety Wrench. “We are humbled by the overwhelming response to our featured tool,” said Braun. “It’s exciting to see so much interest in our overall product offering, which is extremely comprehensive and solves the needs of different industries.”The New Total Safety Striking Wrenches are specifically designed for twofold injury avoidance to hand, wrist and fingers. Hand and finger injuries represent the majority of recordable accidents during hand tool use.Thanks to the use of a special O-ring seal, looseness between tool and nut is avoided, and friction between them is increased. Thus, the wrench does not need to be held with the hand during its use, avoiding accidents. Furthermore, total safety slogging wrenches include a removable shackle for tethering while working at height.During the Safety Congress, 14,261 votes were cast for 111 products from 72 companies. The EGAMaster Total Safety Striking Wrench was voted the most innovative product and garnered impressive interest from attendees.EGA Master tools can serve businesses in these sectors: Utilities, Oil & Gas, Petro-Chem, Military, Transportation, Mining, Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, HVAC, Food Processing, Heavy Industrial, and Shipbuilding, among many others. Its tool categories include 1000V, Non-Sparking AlBr and CuBe, 420 Grade Stainless, Anti-Drop tools, belts, harnesses and lanyards, Titanium, ESD, Pipe and Plumbing, Underwater, Controlled Tightening (Torque Wrenches), Pneumatic and Hydraulic, and Mechanic.To see the award ceremony: https://youtu.be/OmAlRzEVhvY For more information please visit: www.egamasterusa.com For business and press inquiries: info@egamasterusa.comEGA Master USA, Inc.4651 Sheridan Street, Suite 440,Hollywood, Florida 33021, USA Phone:Fax: (954) 234-2620(954) 989-3532



