Margazhi.org presents Jigyasa Giri of Devaniya Kathak Dance School in Meet the Artist
This will be an opportunity for Kathak enthusiasts to interact with the founder of the Dakshin Gharana of Kathak.
Margazhi - the word invokes images of tranquil moments immersed in musical bliss, noisy moments chattering over Sabha canteen tiffins, beautiful and pleasant Chennai mornings looking at kolams, rustle of silk in Sabha foyers as the culturally conscious converge to participate in different ways in the "Season". Started as a month long festival featuring concerts, seminars and dance performances, the Margazhi season now extends from mid-November to mid-January. The magic of Margazhi is special – over the years it has grown stronger and draws in culture-lovers from all over the world to Chennai – to experience the joys of the season firsthand.
By creating an online platform we want more people to stay connected with the best of Indian music and dance no matter how busy they are or how far from home they may be. We also wish to provide Margazhi.org as a platform to talk about several new initiatives being nurtured by music lovers and performers all over the world.
ABOUT MEET THE ARTIST
Meet the Artist is an event activity of Margazhi.org, wherein accomplished artists are invited for an interaction, with their Rasikas. The artist's early life, achievements, and more about their work is discussed during the interaction. Artists such as Ranjani & Gayatri, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Vijay Siva and S.Sowmya have been featured in previous Meet the Artist events.
ABOUT JIGYASA GIRI
Jigyasa Giri is a Kathak dancer, teacher & choreographer. She has taught at Bangkok and Mumbai and has been teaching in Chennai since 2001. She launched Devaniya as the Kathak dance school of Chennai in Nov 2009.
In her 10th year, through Jigyasa's constant dedication, perseverance and innovation, Devaniya has been officially certified as the founder school of the Dakshin Gharana of Kathak and by doing so has added a new page in the history of Kathak.
MEET THE ARTIST EVENT DETAILS
The next Meet the Artist event featuring Jigyasa Giri in conversation with Aarabi Veeraraghavan will be held on Sunday, October 13th, 2019.
Timing : 8.30 and 9.30 am.
The venue is :
Sarangi the store
138 Luz Church Road,
Mylapore,
Chennai 600004.
Registration is required to attend the event; register here : http://margazhi.org/meet-the-artist-jigyasa-giri/
For additional information about this event, please contact editor@margazhi.org.
Prabodh Jain
Margazhi
+91 9500016019
email us here
