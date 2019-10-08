A $1 Million Deal For Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary With Boost Oxygen
Boost looks to increase its current 95% share of the market
“Getting a million-dollar deal on Shark Tank was super-validating for our business and our concept of portable canned oxygen", says Rob Neuner, CEO / Co-Founder of Boost Oxygen. "It's one of the largest deals in the history of the Shark Tank program and having Kevin O'Leary on board will help showcase to the world the many and truly "wonderful" attributes our Boost Oxygen can provide."
As Boost Oxygen continues to be the innovative and worldwide leader in this retail space, that innovation was supported again last night as the company hosted a ‘Watch Party’ at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, in Connecticut, that features a genuine ‘shark tank’! Invitees included employees, family, friends, and key strategic guests such as an Athletic Trainer who implements Boost at his university, the UPS corporate rep and driver, as well as a co-owner of the filler who packs the bottles with the 95% pure oxygen.
Founded in 2007, Boost Oxygen has been the entrepreneurial pioneer for developing a brand-new retail category: 95% pure supplemental oxygen in lightweight and portable canisters for health, recovery and athletic performance. Boost developed patented masks and actuators for ergonomic benefits and is the most recognized and trusted brand on the market. Boost Oxygen has set the standard for non-prescription, 100% safe and natural supplemental oxygen for the general public.
The nationwide, multi-door retailers include: CVS Pharmacy, Academy Sports + Outdoors, SCHEELS, Dick’s Sporting Goods, REI, Sun & Ski Sports, Cabela’s, Walmart, Safeway, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Christy Sports, City Market, Olympia Sports, FYE, Murdoch’s Home and Ranch Supply, Dunham’s Sporting Goods, 7-Eleven and the retail stores of Vail Resorts. The Boost Oxygen website features a Store Locator to easily guide you to the closest convenient retailer location.
Boost Oxygen is the only option for 95% pure oxygen in three (3) sizes, with patented mask designs and aromatherapy options with convenient availability at retailers nationwide. The aromatherapy options include Natural (non-scented), Peppermint, Menthol-Eucalyptus and Pink Grapefruit. Early in 2019, a newly launch product called THINK TANK infuses 95% pure oxygen with rosemary. Independent studies show the benefits of rosemary for supporting cognitive brain functions, memory and focus.
About Boost Oxygen:
Boost Oxygen is the #1 trusted brand of portable, lightweight 95% pure oxygen. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a Made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide. For more information, images and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit the website: www.BoostOxygen.com. On social media, consumers post about their experiences on Facebook (@BoostOxygenUSA), Twitter (@BoostO2) and Instagram (@boostoxygen).
A Message From Boost Oxygen CEO / Co-Founder After The Airing Of Shark Tank
