Thailand : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Thailand
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Publication Date:
October 7, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Thailand’s robust policy framework and ample buffers continue to underpin its resilience to external headwinds. The authorities have taken measures to strengthen medium-term fiscal management and financial stability. The recent Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) concluded that financial vulnerabilities appear to be contained and that the banking sector is resilient to severe shocks. At the same time, long-standing domestic and external imbalances persist, leaving the economy vulnerable to the global slowdown and trade tensions.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/309
English
Publication Date:
October 7, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513516523/1934-7685
Stock No:
1THAEA2019002
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
96
