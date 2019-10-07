There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,839 in the last 365 days.

Thailand : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Thailand

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

October 7, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Thailand’s robust policy framework and ample buffers continue to underpin its resilience to external headwinds. The authorities have taken measures to strengthen medium-term fiscal management and financial stability. The recent Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) concluded that financial vulnerabilities appear to be contained and that the banking sector is resilient to severe shocks. At the same time, long-standing domestic and external imbalances persist, leaving the economy vulnerable to the global slowdown and trade tensions.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/309

English

Publication Date:

October 7, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513516523/1934-7685

Stock No:

1THAEA2019002

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

96

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.