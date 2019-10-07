Sports Underdome Multi-Sport Facility in Mount Vernon NY Converted to Eclipse LED by Green Arc-- Guy Albert de Chimay

Sports Underdome New Eclipse Lighting Sports Underdome New Eclipse Lighting Sports Underdome Existing MH Lighting

Guy Albert de Chimay discusses how Green Arc Energy Advisors increased light output and coverage at Sports Underdome, with an LED lighting conversion.

The change in our Dome lighting is beyond wonderful. Green Arc’s patience and the education they provided us was invaluable.” — LueAnn Gabbay

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Arc Energy Advisors completed the installation of new LED light fixtures at Sports Underdome in Mount Vernon, New York. With this retro-conversion project, 64 of Sports Underdome’s original 1,080-watt metal halide fixtures have been converted to 46 of Green Arc’s proprietary Eclipse™ 495-watt LED fixtures.Sports Underdome is a 70,000 square foot air dome over an AstroTurf multi-sport field. The owners of the facility recently replaced their 20-year existing dome with a new Asati air structure. In conjunction with this changeover, they determined to more fully utilize the benefits of the reflectivity of the new interior skin. The impact of electing the 60,000 lumen Eclipse™ fixture is instantly obvious. Light levels are more than doubled, with even distribution across the entire field surface. The original metal halide fixtures indicted all of the issues surrounding legacy lighting, including low total output, random colors, and poor distribution. In conjunction with the conversion was the elimination of all the exiting ballasts.Per Lue Ann Gabbay, the owner of Sports Underdome, “The change in our Dome lighting is beyond wonderful. Green Arc’s patience and the education they provided us was invaluable. I am very grateful to them and their fantastic crew having transformed my business in half a day.”Green Arc’s proprietary optic technology distributes light against the reflective dome surfaces at a 180-degree beam angle, eliminating dark spots typically associated with alternate solutions, filling the spaces evenly between the fixtures. The fixtures were added to the complex, utilizing the existing electrical distribution system, which required no structural modifications. Green Arc re-engineered the original light plan from 64 fixtures to 46, as the Eclipse™ fixtures rendered the balance of fixtures unnecessary, in order to accomplish the owner’s operating goals. This combined energy reductions exceed 67%.Green Arc previously converted similar facilities to its Eclipse™ LED lighting solutions, including Match Point NYC in Brooklyn, New York, which deployed the same Eclipse™ LED light fixtures in several areas within its expansive facilities, including the tennis and basketball courts and world-class gymnastics-training center. By replacing Match Point’s existing metal halide light fixtures with nearly 140 Eclipse™ LED fixtures, the facility increased its maximum on-court tennis light levels from 40-foot candles to 80-foot candles. Moreover, by making the conversion, Match Point was able to virtually eliminate the hassles of regular maintenance. Similarly, Sports World in East Windsor, CT, installed 64 Eclipse™ 495-watt fixtures within its 85,000 square-foot multi-sport air dome, yielding maximum on-field light levels of 65-foot candles. In addition, as a retro-commissioning project at Ridgewood Racquet Club in Ridgewood, NJ, Green Arc transformed the original 8-per-court 1,080-watt, 480-volt powered metal halide court fixture layout by converting over to 44 new 495-watt Eclipse™ LED light fixtures, increasing the facility’s lumen output by 100%. All of these facilities now experience hassle-free maintenance, along with all the other benefits that LED lighting provides.According to de Chimay, “As with all LED upgrades, the benefits extend well beyond the initial usage reductions. In addition to the direct wattage, new Eclipse™ fixtures eliminate almost 4,000 BTUs per hour per lamp in passive heat gain compared to 1,000-watt metal halide lamps, which must be removed by the facilities’ HVAC systems. In most facilities, for every dollar saved at the plug, a dollar is saved in HVAC costs during the cooling season.” Additionally, the new fixtures carry a 10-year warranty and have a 100,000+ hour useful lifespan. All fixtures include 10KV surge protection and are engineered for low glare.About Green Arc’s Patented Eclipse™ LED LightingDesigned specifically for the demanding requirements of air dome/air-inflated structures, butler buildings with reflective ceilings, fabric-over-frame structures, natatoriums, and other complexes, Eclipse™ is engineered with innovative Controlled Light Delivery (CLD) technology™ to deliver brighter output, better light distribution, lower wattage, and run much cooler for enhanced longevity, making them ideal for use over all court and field surfaces. By generating 50,000 lumens (405w), 55,000 lumens (450w), or 60,000 lumens (495w), depending on lighting needs, direct energy usage can be reduced to 62%, 58%, or 54%, respectively. Eclipse™ LED lighting is the ideal solution for both amateur and professional sports facilities, in both direct and indirect lighting configurations. Eclipse™ also has sealed LED arrays, making them resistant to water and dust, which will provide years of consistent, trouble-free illumination. In addition, these fixtures qualify for energy rebates in participating jurisdictions.

Installation of Sports World CT



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.