Remodeling Experts Share Seven (Costly) Mistakes to Avoid

American Home Improvements posts web article based on 60 years of remodeling experience; explains “Seven Common Mistakes to Avoid on Any Remodeling Project”

ELKHART, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Home Improvements has released a new article outlining six of the most common mistakes homeowners make in connection with a home remodeling project. Company president Doug Kline said, “With over six decades of home remodeling experience we’ve outlined seven of the most typical and potentially expensive mistakes we’ve seen homeowners make over the years. Hopefully, our article will help them avoid these common pitfalls.”The article “Seven Common Mistakes to Avoid on Any Remodeling Project” includes information on planning, designing, budgeting for a remodeling projects as well as tips on choosing a reliable contractor. The article can be accessed at https://www.amhomeimp.com/remodeling The company’s web developers at Precept Partner’s added, “We added a link at the top of the home page of the website to help visitors easily locate the new article at https://www.amhomeimp.com . Once a visitor clicks the text on the blue startburst they can read the article online with whatever device they happen to be using.”American Home Improvements provides a wide variety of home improvement services in north central Indiana and southwest Michigan including roofing and siding projects, basement, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, garage and deck construction, as well as replacement windows and flooring.About American Home Improvements:Started in 1959, family-owned American Home Improvements has had the privilege of building and improving thousands of homes and businesses in Michiana. Their success is as much a result of family integrity and communication as it is devotion to the best materials and highest craftsmanship. American Home Improvement’s goal is to make each-and-every client 100% happy with their new remodeling project. For additional details visit www.AmHomeImp.com About Precept Partners:Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, the Webby award and many others. More at www.PreceptPartners.com



