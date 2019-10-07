MAGELEC Propulsion chosen to supply new electric Touring Car category, ETCR

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSC Group has chosen MAGELEC Propulsion to design, develop, manufacture and supply the Inverter, Motor, and Gearbox (IMG) for the first electric multi-brand Touring Car Racing category, ETCR, the future of electric motorsport. Competition for revolutionary electric cars will start in 2020, supported by a range of engagement and entertainment activities from WSC.In the near future, the category aims to position itself as the leading motorsport platform for R&D of electric vehicle technologies to be applied to road cars. ETCR will seek to make motorsport relevant to a wider range of production vehicles and provide a marketing platform to demonstrate new and existing technologies and innovation. WSC plans to aim the series at motorsport lovers, enthusiasts of new technologies and their sustainable application.MAGELEC Propulsion has been involved with Formula E since its inception and will leverage lessons learned from this motorsport category and the decades of manufacturing drivetrain products to deliver a reliable and powerful product. “The team at MAGELEC Propulsion is delighted to be able to bring our products and electrification expertise to ETCR,” said Craig Daniel, CEO and Founder of MAGELEC Propulsion. “With the experience and know-how brought together from electric motorsport and on/off highway vehicles, we’re excited to work with the team at WSC Group to continue the progress of electric motorsport and inspire mainstream electric vehicle adoption.”ETCR will be the first ever multi-brand Touring Car category for production cars powered by a common 100% electric powertrain. It plans to establish itself first across Europe, Asia and North America. The thrill of the races will benefit from both street circuits and permanent racetracks, using connectivity and new technologies to deliver a new, engaging format with race data available to spectators at the event and online.“Craig Daniel’s successful entrepreneurial background highlighted that we have the right partner to launch this pioneering category,” said WSC president Marcello Lotti. “The company’s capabilities speak for themselves. We are proud of this agreement that associates MAGELEC’s powertrain system with a new and ambitious brand like ETCR. We are delighted to work with someone who understands cost control, which is key to successfully growing new forms of motorsport. WSC Group is the owner of the TCR brand, arguably the most successful motorsport category in recent years that has completely reshaped Touring Car competition globally. It was a logical step for the company to leverage MAGELEC in the application of new powertrain technologies.”About MAGELEC PropulsionIn 2014, OMNI GEAR began diversifying its operations after a decade of participating in multiple electric vehicle programs with its power transmission products. This diversification led to the creation of separate entity solely focused on electrification and the establishment of MAGELEC Propulsion. Combining cutting edge axial flux motor technology and some of the industry’s best engineers with a focus on speed-to-market, MAGELEC Propulsion has derived a complete family of electric machines ranging from 48 volt air-cooled solutions all the way up to 800 volt liquid cooled solutions. MAGELEC Propulsion provides world class technical innovation, engineering, testing, manufacturing and integration services across the off-highway, on-highway and motorsport sectors.For more information see www.magelecpropulsion.com About OMNI GEARWith American ownership and management, Omni Gear began supplying power transmission equipment for agricultural machinery in 1958. Today, we are a world class manufacturer supplying gearboxes, specialty forgings, and custom gears globally to many of the world's largest manufacturers of agricultural, mobile off-highway and industrial equipment.Omni Gear provides world markets with precision quality open gearing and enclosed drives in production lots of 50 to 10,000 pieces. We have developed an excellent supplier base for precision forgings and castings, gray and ductile iron, alloy steels, impact resistant thrust washers and bearings, ISO 12.9 fasteners and other quality hardware. These factors linked with modern CNC machining, gear production and inspection equipment put Omni Gear at the pinnacle of global gear manufacturers.With over 70 years of manufacturing experience in the engineering, production, and sale of construction and agricultural equipment, Omni Gear has a solid foundation and vast understanding of the needs of today's equipment builders. With 42 years of manufacturing experience in Asia, Omni Gear has become a recognized leader within the world-wide enclosed geardrive community.



