Mevex acquires KONNEXIS

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mevex Completes Acquisition of Konnexis Inc., Adding One of the Medical Device Sterilization Industry's Most Advanced Software Development ResourcesThe agreement consolidates strategic direction and operations for the two growth-oriented companies within a single, more optimally managed entity. Future plans call for further developing marketplace reach and leveraging their combined capabilities to push expanded distribution of sterilization control and monitoring systems worldwide.Mevex Corporation today announced the acquisition of Konnexis Inc., a global market innovator in medical device sterilization control systems and software development. Transfer of ownership was completed on September 23rd. The combined enterprise employs over 100 engineers and technical resources and is rapidly increasing market share within the competitive sterilization industry, with new distributor agreements recently announced for Thailand, Japan and Sweden.“This acquisition is a major milestone for Mevex, as we add access to game-changing software development resources that will support our strategic vision to innovate and deliver more advanced sterilization solutions to the industry,” said Dave Brown, the President of Mevex. “We envision significant complementary opportunities and growth for both businesses, and we're excited to work with the Konnexis leadership team and engineers.”Konnexis will continue to operate under its own name, as it has built strong recognition within the industry for its leadership, expertise and capabilities. Konnexis Founder & CEO Peter Veselovsky will remain with the company to assist with the transition, as well as continue in his current leadership role managing new projects and development.“The growth trajectory we've engineered at Konnexis has been steep and rewarding and we're immensely proud of the company we've built together,” said Veselovsky. “Now is the right moment to align more closely with Mevex and architect more ambitious plans for the future. Our corporate cultures share a passion for innovation, as well as the expertise required to deliver the best sterilization solutions for markets around the world.”Mevex and Konnexis together provide customers access to the full range of the sterilization industry's most advanced software and products, including Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Gamma Irradiation, Electron Beam (E-Beam) and X-Ray technologies. The companies highlight their ability to deliver customized processing and software solutions with a global technical support network as a unique capability versus competitor enterprises.For additional information or to learn more about Mevex and Konnexis, please visit their websites at https://mevex.com and https://www.konnexis.com About Mevex CorporationMevex is a highly respected services and products provider for the international medical device sterilization and radiation processing industries. The company designs and builds high power linear accelerator systems for Electron Beam and X-Ray processing with an emphasis on full process design, reliability and serviceability. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Mevex has additional offices in Europe and Asia, as well as industry partners, resources and customers throughout the world.About Konnexis Inc.Konnexis is a global market innovator in medical device sterilization control systems and software development. The company is dedicated to providing future-proof control and monitoring systems for sterilizers. Its control systems are being used throughout the world, currently sterilizing over 1 million pallets per year.



