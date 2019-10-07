The Daniels Corporation raises the bar by providing 10 homes to Habitat for Humanity

Habitat seeks partnerships with developers to create more immediate, affordable homeownership opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housing affordability across the GTA remains a long-standing issue and is becoming exponentially more challenging each year. To mark World Habitat Day, The Daniels Corporation announced today that it is providing 10 homes to Habitat for Humanity to help create more immediate opportunities to deliver affordable housing in Toronto and the GTA. The homes will be built in Toronto’s Regent Park, Mississauga’s City Centre and Erin Mills locations, Pickering and Brampton. All 10 homes will be completed and occupied between 2019 and 2022. This generous contribution enables 10 families to become first-time homeowners.

“Our 23-year partnership with Daniels is a shining example of their longstanding commitment to bring affordable housing to families in Toronto and the GTA,” said Ene Underwood, CEO of Habitat for Humanity GTA. “We are proud that Daniels is a pace-setter among the increasing number of developers that see the importance and value of partnering with Habitat for Humanity. Today, we’re looking to grow our partnerships with developers to bring more immediate, affordable homeownership opportunities to families in Toronto and the GTA.”

With today’s announcement, Daniels has contributed a total of $6 million to Habitat for Humanity over its 23-year partnership, which has resulted in safe and healthy homes for 83 Habitat families. Partnerships with developers and corporations are critical to tackle the growing affordable housing shortage in Toronto and the GTA.

“We’re proud to stand with Habitat for Humanity on World Habitat Day and help strengthen the communities where we live and work,” said Don Pugh, Vice President of The Daniels Corporation. “Through our work with Habitat for Humanity, we have demonstrated that this type of partnership is a proven strategy for success. By partnering with Habitat, every developer can play a vital role to help build sustainable cities and communities.”

Partnerships with Habitat for Humanity are not limited to providing detached units or funding. As the condominium market in Toronto and the GTA continues to rise, part of Habitat for Humanity’s affordable housing mission has evolved to include vertical spaces, such as condominiums, apartments and town homes.

For Vidia Mohammed, who became a Habitat homeowner at Daniels FirstHome Beckenrose in Brampton, the experience with Habitat for Humanity was life changing.

“The peace of mind I received as part of this generosity and not needing to worry about the roof over my family’s head has been a weight permanently lifted off my shoulders,” said Mohammed. “I was one of the lucky ones. Every family deserves a place to call home and my heart goes out to the tens of thousands of families who are currently waiting for affordable housing.”

“I’d like to thank Habitat for Humanity, The Daniels Corporation and all of the incredible volunteers for their hard work and dedication to building safe, beautiful and affordable homes for families across the GTA,” said The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Their partnership is a perfect example of how the development community and not-for-profits can work together to create much-needed affordable housing and help families realize their dream of homeownership.”

“To address affordable housing challenges in Toronto it is important that we embrace unique and innovative strategies,” said Ana Bailao, Deputy Mayor and City Councillor. “Partnerships between non-profit housing providers like Habitat for Humanity and developers such as The Daniels Corporation create immediate affordable housing opportunities for working, lower-income families in new developments. The City congratulates both Habitat for Humanity and The Daniels Corporation for this initiative and encourages other developers to partner with Habitat for Humanity to create affordable housing options across Toronto.”

About The Daniels Corporation

The Daniels Corporation is one of Canada’s pre-eminent builders/developers, building more than 30,000 new homes across the Greater Toronto Area for 35 years. Daniels has been named the 2019 recipient of Tarion Warranty Corporation’s Ernest Assaly Award and has been recognized as the ‘Ontario High Rise Builder of the Year’ numerous times. Among its many initiatives, Daniels was chosen to partner with Toronto Community Housing to revitalize 53 of the 69 acres in Toronto’s Regent Park. Understanding that quality of life is created by much more than physical buildings, Daniels goes above and beyond to integrate building excellence with opportunities for social, cultural and economic well-being. Committed to community, Daniels offers innovative programs that help people achieve homeownership, and supports numerous charities and non-profit organizations. For more information, please visit www.danielshomes.ca.

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Founded in 1988, Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is a nonprofit housing organization working toward a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. We mobilize communities to help working, lower-income families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives for families in the GTA. Since 1988, Habitat for Humanity GTA has built 22 new communities across the GTA, which has helped hundreds of parents and children have a safe, decent, and affordable place to call home. For more information, please visit www.habitatgta.ca.

