CancerVax Scientists Featured on Cytiva’s “Discovery Matters” Podcast Discussing Universal Cancer Vaccine Platform

Lehi, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehi, Utah – June 3rd, 2025 – CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough universal cancer treatment (UCT) platform that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today announced that two of its lead scientists, Dr. George Katibah and Dr. Adam Grant, were recently featured on Cytiva’s influential podcast series, Discovery Matters. The episode highlights CancerVax’s revolutionary approach to immunotherapy and its mission to create a therapy that can universally target and destroy cancer cells.

In the episode titled: “104. Vaccines: Inverse v traditional”, host Dodi Axelson explores how CancerVax’s technology is designed to “disguise” cancer cells as common pathogens, such as measles, enabling the body’s immune system to recognize and eliminate them effectively. Dr. Katibah and Dr. Grant explain how their universal cancer treatment platform operates through a highly targeted two-step process that detects and marks cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue.

“The immune system is really good at fighting diseases it’s seen before, like measles or chickenpox,” said Dr. Katibah. “We’re taking advantage of that by teaching cancer cells to mimic those threats. It’s not about retraining the immune system; it’s about showing cancer in a language the immune system already understands.”

During the conversation, the scientists emphasize how this universal strategy could overcome many of the limitations facing personalized cancer vaccines and current immunotherapies. Rather than building an immune response from scratch for each patient, CancerVax leverages the body’s existing defenses, allowing for faster and potentially more effective treatments.

Dr. Grant adds, “What’s most exciting about our universal cancer treatment platform is the potential precision of our Smart mRNA technology. Our Smart mRNA is designed to be turned on in cancer cells and turned off in healthy cells. This cancer specificity can be a huge leap forward to improving patient outcomes while significantly reducing harmful side effects.”

The interview also touches on the company’s recent milestones, including successful in-vitro validation of its Smart mRNA in multiple cancer cell lines and the ongoing development of a candidate therapy for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

The Discovery Matters podcast is produced by Cytiva, a global leader in life sciences.

Listen to the podcast starting at the CancerVax segment here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pmg9profy2g&t=1203s

