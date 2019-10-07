Infrared Remote Control Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Infrared Remote Control Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Infrared Remote Control Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Infrared Remote Control Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Infrared Remote Control Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Infrared Remote Control market. This report focused on Infrared Remote Control market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Infrared Remote Control Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

A. u. K. Muller

BIRCHER REGLOMAT

Demag - A Terex Brand

DewertOkin GmbH - OKIN Brand

FSL Electronics

SIEMENS Building Technologies

SINDITO - ITOWA

Market Overview

An infrared remote (IR), also acknowledged as a transmitter, uses light to carry signals from the remote to the device and emits pulses of invisible infrared lights, which corresponds to certain binary codes. It is a handheld wireless device, which is used to operate video, audio, and other electronic equipment within a room.

The advent of several attributes in a smart remote like voice control, multi-functioning, and others are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the infrared remote control market across the globe. The growth of IoT applications has brought new growth opportunities for the IR remote control market. Moreover, the surging number of remote-controlled electronic devices, coupled with the simplicity of maintaining a single remote control for several devices is augmenting the market growth worldwide.

IR remotes are gaining huge prominence, especially among consumer electronic devices like smart TVs, gaming consoles, and STBs. Several market vendors across the globe are embracing new technologies in their remote controls to allow their users to access digital content in a simplified and efficient manner. Moreover, the emergence of some major technologies likes ZigBee RF4CE, RF, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth are further enhancing market growth. Moreover, the surging design innovations and development of advanced remotes will further augment the shipment of IR remotes in the foreseeable future. The shipments are estimated to boost in the coming years, mainly due to several technological advances like touch-enabled and voice control remotes.

Segmental Analysis

The infrared remote-control market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the market is classified into short-range and long-range.

The application segment of the IR remote control market comprises railway, crane, agricultural, ocean, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the infrared remote control market has been studied under regions, namely, North America, Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Considering the global scenario, North America is considered a prominent region in the global market, with the U.S. playing a gigantic role in the development of a significant amount of technology, which we use in our daily lives. Right from the growth of online retailers to the development of social media applications and cloud, the U.S. has a proud history as an innovator in technology. The tech capabilities have been recognized in this region for the past few years, which is considered one of the leading driving factors of the market globally.

Industry Updates

September 2019: Honor has recently introduced the Honor Band 5 in India and has now received an update, which brings a couple of new features for their users. Users will be able to control music playback remotely with the help of their smart band and monitor SpO2 that reflects the amount of oxygen present in the blood. This remote control will be compatible with Spotify, Google Play Music, Shazam, YouTube, Huawei music, and others and will also run on smartphones powered by Android 5.0.

