KVM Switch Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024
Description
A KVM switch (with KVM being an abbreviation for "keyboard, video and mouse") is a hardware device that allows a user to control multiple computers from one or more sets of keyboards, video monitors, and mice. Although multiple computers are connected to the KVM, typically a smaller number of computers can be controlled at any given time. Modern devices have also added the ability to share other peripherals like USB devices and audio.
With the popularity of USB—USB keyboards, mice, and I/O devices are still the most common devices connected to a KVM switch. The classes of KVMswitches that are reviewed, are based on different types of core technologies in terms of how the KVM switch handles USB I/O devices—including keyboards, mice, touchscreen displays, etc.
This report focuses on KVM Switch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall KVM Switch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their KVM Switch manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Adder Technology
Aten International
Avocent Technology
Belden
Belkin International
Black Box
D-Link
Dell Technologies
Guntermann & Drunck
HPE
IHSE
IOGEAR
Icron Technologies
Kramer Electronics
Network Technologies
Opengear
Rose Electronics
Tripp Lite
Segment by Type
USB Hub Based KVM
Emulated USB KVM
Semi-DDM USB KVM
DDM USB KVM
Segment by Application
Enterprise Level
SMB Level
Small Office and Home Office
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
