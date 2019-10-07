KVM Switch Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

A KVM switch (with KVM being an abbreviation for "keyboard, video and mouse") is a hardware device that allows a user to control multiple computers from one or more sets of keyboards, video monitors, and mice. Although multiple computers are connected to the KVM, typically a smaller number of computers can be controlled at any given time. Modern devices have also added the ability to share other peripherals like USB devices and audio.

With the popularity of USB—USB keyboards, mice, and I/O devices are still the most common devices connected to a KVM switch. The classes of KVMswitches that are reviewed, are based on different types of core technologies in terms of how the KVM switch handles USB I/O devices—including keyboards, mice, touchscreen displays, etc.

Adder Technology

Aten International

Avocent Technology

Belden

Belkin International

Black Box

D-Link

Dell Technologies

Guntermann & Drunck

HPE

IHSE

IOGEAR

Icron Technologies

Kramer Electronics

Network Technologies

Opengear

Rose Electronics

Tripp Lite

Segment by Type

USB Hub Based KVM

Emulated USB KVM

Semi-DDM USB KVM

DDM USB KVM

Segment by Application

Enterprise Level

SMB Level

Small Office and Home Office

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

