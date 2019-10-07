Smart Solar powered benches installed at Microsoft HQ

Smart Solar bench: Innovation that will change our cities.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnGoPlanet, a company that produces Smart Solar-powered benches and solar streetlights, announced today that in the last 6 months successfully installed their Smart Solar-powered benches in Jefferson City, Arkansas, France, Austria, Malta, and at Microsoft HQ in Redmond, WA.

EnGoPlanet partnered with Microsoft to install several smart solar-powered benches at different locations, as part of the project to bring more sustainable and solar-powered solutions on campus.

Smart Solar Bench is completely off the grid solution- no cable needed, powered only by solar energy. Each solar bench is equipped with a solar panel and the battery storing and producing energy.

EnGoPlanet Smart Solar Bench has four wireless charging pads, allowing the users to charge their mobile phones without having a charging cable. Furthermore, two USB ports to charge other portable electronics, as well as WiFi connection which enables people to stay connected even in remote areas.

EnGoPlanet is to integrate smart sensors into their Smart Solar Bench. Smart sensors provide important outdoor parameters such as air quality/ pollution, noise levels, garbage levels around the solar bench, number of people that are using the bench and many other useful data.

About Smart Solar Bench:

EnGoPlanet Smart Solar Benches are new urban furniture pieces that will help cities, universities, retail, or business centers to create better, safer, and more user-friendly environments.

Powered by solar energy, Smart Bench will provide many cool features.

EnGoPlanet Smart Bench provides a free charging option with 4 USB ports and 4 Wireless charging pads that support all phones with that feature.

About EnGoPlanet:

EnGoPlanet is a leading producer of the Smart (Connected) Solar Street Lights, Smart Solar benches and innovative Lithium Batteries.

Visit: www.engoplanet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.