Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Highest Quarterly Sales Since Becoming a Fully Reporting Company in 2016;Updates on Green Lotus, CBD Life and HEMPd Beverages

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB) (“the Company”), a healthy lifestyle company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today that it recorded third quarter net sales of $353,863, a record breaking quarter for the Company since it became a fully reporting company in 2016. Complete financial information for the third quarter will be available in the Company’s Third Quarter SEC 10-Q filing, due November 14, 2019.



Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc., stated, “I am very proud of our team and our accomplishments in this quarter. We delivered two SKUs of the Green Lotus™ Sparkling Hemp Water (Watermelon and Grapefruit) by September 30, 2019. This allowed the management of Green Lotus to meet their customer commitments and enabled the Company to record the production revenue in the third quarter. Due to the excellent sales of their Green Lotus™ Sparkling Hemp Water, the management of Green Lotus anticipates placing their next purchase order with the Company in the fourth quarter. Depending on the timing of the next Green Lotus purchase order, the Company can recognize some, and/or all the revenue associated with the next purchase order in the fourth quarter.”

Mr. Welch continued, “The Company is planning a 45,000 can sample run this month of Rocket High, California Lemonade, and California Black Tea as the first part of the initial 2,000,000 can production for CBD Life. An International Hispanic News Media Outlet has requested to be allowed to film the production run so that they can finish their report on CBD Life and its unique position as the first and only company to be granted permits by COFEPRIS (Mexico’s similar organization to the U.S. FDA) to import and distribute CBD beverages in Mexico. Rocky Mountain High Brands has the exclusive manufacturing agreement for CBD Life’s beverages under its three-year Master Manufacturing Agreement.

Contingent upon our suppliers meeting their obligations to the Company, the CBD Life’s sample run will occur in October. This production run will provide CBD Life with the beverage samples they requested. After receiving the beverages in Mexico, CBD Life will notify the Company of the quantities per SKU for the remainder of the 2,000,000 can production. The 2019 fourth quarter CBD Life revenue will be based on the quantity of drinks that the Company will be able to produce and deliver to CBD Life’s warehouse in Laredo, Texas between the date the Company receives the purchase order beverage forecast from CBD Life and December 31, 2019.”

Mr. Welch added, “The Company is currently scheduling the production of approximately 60,000 cans of its new HEMPd 20 Mg. CBD-Infused Flavored Waters (Raspberry Lemonade, Pineapple Coconut, Dragon Fruit, and Peach Mango) this month to be distributed in select high growth markets. The initial sales channel will be predominately convenience stores. These stores will be in the New York City market through an established broker agreement along with the Austin, Texas market, Carlin Group for samples to their distributors, and online at www.HEMPd.com, and at www.Amazon.com. The Company anticipates accelerating the pace of future production runs and their volume as it creates demand for HEMPd beverages and expands distribution.”

In conclusion, Mr. Welch said, “The Company is developing a strong portfolio of products we anticipate will be disruptive to the market.”

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB) Rocky Mountain High Brands (RMHB), a family of brands positioned to disrupt the CBD and Hemp categories, is a consumer goods company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing high-quality, health conscious, cannabidiol (“CBD”) and hemp-infused products that span various categories including beverage, food, fitness, skin care and more. RMHB also markets a naturally high alkaline spring water and a water-based whey protein and energy drink as part its brand portfolio. Our mission is to assist others in their journey to live productive, fulfilling and healthy lives.

The Company currently markets its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of CBD-infused topicals and nutraceuticals, and a line of CBD-infused beverages. The Company markets CBD confections under Sweet Rock. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

For corporate information, please visit: https://rockymountainhighbrands.com For product information, please visit: https://www.hempd.com/ and https://eaglespiritwater.com/

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Paul Knopick

E & E Communications

Pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584



