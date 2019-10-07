Global Smart Building Market Report, Growth, Trends, Forecast

Global Smart Building Market

A Smart Building is: Also referred to as an Intelligent Building.

In 2018, the global Smart Building market size was 58100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 198000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.1% during 2019-2025” — Valuates

Smart buildings improve the productivity of people and processes by leveraging technology & actionable information to help you & your building make better decisions and become smart, efficient and sustainable.An integrated Smart Building with various sub-systems including: Intelligent Integrated System (IIS), Information Technology System Infrastructure (ITSI), Information Technology Applying System (ITAS), Building facilities Management System (BMS), Public Security System (PSS) and Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant (EEEP). The integrated system integrates the isolated devices, functionalities and information of BMS, PSS, ITAS into a correlated and harmonized system via ITSI, with stability, combinability and extendibility by ensuring to the combined management and correlations of the system’s devices.

The market for smart building is fragmented with players such as Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens, UTC, Schneider, Ingersoll Rand(Trane), Azbil, General Electric, Eaton, Legrand, and so on. Among them, Honeywell is the global leading supplier. On the basis of type, the smart building market is segmented into software information system, building management system, engineering of electronic equipment plant, and installation & service. Based on regions, the global smart building market is segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, and the Rest of the World (ROW). USA is expected to account for the largest share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Smart Building status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Building development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

• Honeywell

• Johnson Controls

• Siemens

• UTC

• Schneider

• Ingersoll Rand(Trane)

• Azbil

• General Electric

• Eaton

• Legrand

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Software Information System

• Building Management System

• Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant

• Installation & Service

Market segment by Application, split into

• Commercial Buildings

• Residential Buildings

• Government Buildings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Smart Building status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Smart Building development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Building are as follows:

• History Year: 2014-2018

• Base Year: 2018

• Estimated Year: 2019

• Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



