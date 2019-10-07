Global Connected Car Market Worth $170256.68 Millions by the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 17.10%

Connected Car Market

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 7, 2019

Global Connected Car Market Overview :



The Global Connected Car Market is expected to grow from USD 56359.64 Millions in 2018 to USD 170256.68 Millions by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.10%.

"Need for safer, efficient, and convenient driving is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of the Global Connected Car Market "

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are Need for safer, efficient, and convenient driving and Enforcement by government for connected car appliances. However, some factors such as Lack of standard platform and concern for cyberterrorism may hinder the market growth.

The Global Connected Car Market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as Integration of automotive telematics and sensor applicaions and Future to autonomous vehicles. In the near future market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to Limited supporting infrastructure in certain emerging economies and Optimized cost of the connected car technology for the vehicles. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the Global Connected Car Market.



On the basis of Service, the Global Connected Car Market is studied across

1. Autonomous Driving

2. Connected Services

3. Safety & Security



On the basis of Form, the Global Connected Car Market is studied across

1. Embedded

2. Integrated

3. Tethered

On the basis of Hardware, the Global Connected Car Market is studied across

1. Display

2. Electonic Control Unit

3. Sensors

4. Smart Antenna

On the basis of Transponder, the Global Connected Car Market is studied across

1. Onboard Unit

2. Roadside Unit

On the basis of Network, the Global Connected Car Market is studied across

1. Cellular

2. Dedicated Short Range Communication.

On the basis of End User, the Global Connected Car Market is studied across

1. Aftermarket

2. Original Equipment Manufacturer

"Denso the potential growing player for the Global Connected Car Market"

The key players profiled in the Global Connected Car Market are Denso, Infineon, Hella, Autoliv, Bosch, Continental, Aisin Seiki, Delphi, ZF, Harman, Valeo, and NXP.

Research Methodology :

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people.

Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the Global Connected Car Market

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the Global Connected Car Market

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Connected Car Market

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Connected Car Market

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Connected Car Market



The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size of Connected Car market in the Global?

What are the factors that affect the growth in the Global Connected Car Market over the forecast period?

What is the competitive position in the Global Connected Car Market?

Which are the best product areas to be invested in over the forecast period in the Global Connected Car Market?

What are the opportunities in the Global Connected Car Market?

What are the modes of entering the Global Connected Car Market?



Reports covering specific subsets of connected car market

1.Connected Car Solutions Market

Global Connected Car Solutions Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Connected Car Solutions industry.



The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Connected Car Solutions manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Connected Car Solutions industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Connected Car Solutions Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report:

1. competitor segment,

2. product type segment,

3. end use/application segment and

4. geography segment.



For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Connected Car Solutions as well as some small players. At least 4 companies are included:

* Alcatel-Lucent

* At&T Inc.

* General Motors

* Google



The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

Get more Information on this Report : https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/PROF-Auto-28J274/Global_Connected_Car_Solutions_Market



2.Connected Car Services Market

Global Connected Car Services Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Connected Car Services industry.

The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Connected Car Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Connected Car Services industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Connected Car Services Industry before evaluating its feasibility.



There are 4 key segments covered in this report:

1. competitor segment,

2. product type segment,

3. end use/application segment and

4. geography segment.



For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Connected Car Services as well as some small players. At least 9 companies are included:

* Tech Mahindra

* Accenture

* Cisco Systems

* LogiSense

* Nokia

* ESG Automotive

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Connected Car Services market

* Telematics

* Infotainment



Get more Information on this Report : https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/PROF-Auto-22A276/Global_Connected_Car_Services_Market



3.Connected Automotive Market Research Report

A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network.

Some of the major drivers identified are increase in industry compliance norms and government mandates supporting connected technology in passenger cars. However, factors such as network coverage limitation, lag in lack of standardization, and concerns related to data privacy and cybersecurity may hinder the growth of the connected car market in the future.

In 2019, the market size of Connected Automotive is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Connected Automotive.

This report studies the global market size of Connected Automotive, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Connected Automotive production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.



Market Segment by Product Type

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

Market Segment by Application

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



Get More Information on this Report : https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-2A513/Global_United_States_European_Union_and_China_Connected_Automotive_Market

Global Connected Car Market



